GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks near 5-yr high on Abe win, though earnings weigh

* Wall Street shares edge up, S&P hovers near record high
* Disappointing results from McDonald's weigh on sentiment
* Yen strengthens vs dollar, euro in choppy trading
* Softer dollar supports commodity prices, gold hits 1-month
high
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, July 22 World stock prices rose near
five-year highs on Monday on growing investor optimism after
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe strengthened his power base,
adding weight to his plans to jumpstart the world's
third-biggest economy.
Investors' mood was also helped by a pledge from G20 nations
on Saturday to put growth before austerity to revive the global
economy, which the bloc said was "too weak."
The yen rebounded after an initial dip in Tokyo, but many
traders viewed the bounce as temporary in view of Abe's upper
house election win on Sunday.
Riskier assets, including peripheral euro zone bonds, got a
boost after Portugal's president moved to keep the country's
coalition government intact, patching over recent troubles.
However, disappointing earnings from McDonald's
mitigated the upbeat mood as the U.S. fast-food giant posted
weaker-than-expected results.
"McDonald's (earnings) headlines were a little weak but I
think we are still in the strong start of the earnings season,"
said Ryan Detrick, senior technical strategist at Schaeffer's
Investment Research in Cincinnati, Ohio.
News of a surprise drop in U.S. existing home sales also
tempered the initial buying of equities and other risky assets.
"The risk is the macro backdrop doesn't come through quite
as strong as some of the companies are looking at, and that
could be a negative factor for them," said Investec economist
Victoria Clarke in London.
MSCI's world index, which tracks stocks in
45 countries, gained 0.44 percent to 375.51, helped by a 0.47
percent rise in Tokyo's Nikkei index. It was about 7
points below a five-year high set in late May.
In midday trading, the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 12.56 points, or 0.08 percent, at 15,556.30. The Standard
& Poor's 500 Index was up 3.27 points, or 0.19 percent,
at 1,695.36. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 11.69
points, or 0.33 percent, at 3,599.31. Both the S&P 500 and the
Dow hit all-time highs last week.
In Europe, upbeat results from Dutch electronics maker
Philips and Swiss Banks UBS and Julius Baer
boosted European share prices, but some profit-taking
emerged, reducing their early gains.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 00 index
provisionally closed 0.14 percent higher at 1,210.70, adding to
its month-to-date gain of 5.5 percent.
"We might consolidate here a bit after the rally but we are
not entering a correction or anything. The market is shaking off
the bad news from Google and Microsoft already," and that shows
the upward momentum is strong, Schaeffer's Detrick said,
referring to sub-par results from the two technology companies
last week.
The slight pause in the summer stock rally provided a boost
for low-risk government debt in the wake of remarks from U.S.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke that signaled the central
bank will leave short-term rates near zero for a long time.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note yield
dipped to 2.473 percent, its lowest level in over two weeks.
German Bund futures were little changed at 144.24.
CHOPPY YEN
The yen bounced back after an initial dip in Tokyo trading
on some dollar selling by Japanese investors, which in turn
triggered stop-loss selling in thin summer conditions.
"Japanese portfolio outflows is what will drive the yen
lower in coming months... Confidence from this victory can be
constructive but these outflows will be a slow-moving process,"
said Ned Rumpeltin, head of G-10 FX strategy at Standard
Chartered Bank in London.
The dollar was down 1 percent on the day at 99.61 yen
, a turnaround from an Asian session high of 100.70. The
euro was 0.4 percent lower at 131.42 yen, well off an
early high of 132.29.
The dollar index was 0.5 percent lower, slipping
further away from a 3-year high set earlier this month.
Commodities were mostly firmer thanks to the softer dollar.
Spot gold rose to its highest level in a month and
last traded up 2.8 percent at $1,332.36 an ounce, while copper
gained 1.6 percent to $7,023.75 a tonne.
Oil prices turned lower, erasing early gains. Brent crude in
London fell 23 cents to $107.84 a barrel, while U.S.
crude was down $1.11 at $106.94 after hitting a near
16-month peak of $109.32 earlier.