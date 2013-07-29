GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall, dollar hovers near 5-week low as Fed awaited

* Federal Reserve meeting awaited for clues on stimulus
* U.S. jobs report for July a key focus for week
* ECB and Bank of England meetings also awaited
* Nikkei plumbs four-week lows, other Asian markets softer
NEW YORK, July 29 U.S. stocks slipped and the
dollar came off a five-week low on Monday, a day ahead of the
start of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting, which is
being keenly awaited for signs on when the U.S. central bank
will begin to scroll back on its bond-buying program.
The U.S. government's monthly jobs report due out at the end
of the week was also keeping investors on edge, particularly
because the Fed has made the unemployment rate a pillar in its
decision on economic stimulus.
On Wall Street, stocks dipped broadly, with all three major
indexes moving lower and eight of the 10 S&P industry sectors
declining.
"I think today we saw some better-than-expected economic
data in Europe and here, and that's got people concerned that we
are going to see a withdrawal of QE," said Stephen Massocca,
managing director at Wedbush Equity Management LLC in San
Francisco.
"There's a concern that whatever the FOMC says or does will
lead to a dramatic reaction in the market, much like we saw in
June."
Until recently, investors have interpreted average or weak
economic data as a sign the Fed will continue to stimulate the
economy and put a floor on stock prices. However, the prospect
of a slightly less accommodative Fed in the near future has
increased the market's need for a stronger economy.
An industry group on Monday reported a fall in contracts to
purchase previously-owned U.S. homes in June, after hitting a
more than six-year high in May, suggesting that rising mortgage
rates were starting to dampen home sales. The data, however, was
better than expected.
In addition to the Federal Reserve, the European Central
Bank and the Bank of England also meet this week. The ECB and
the BOE are expected to repeat or refine their "forward
guidance" that borrowing costs will remain extraordinarily low
as long as growth is sub-par and inflation poses no threat.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 60.74
points, or 0.39 percent, at 15,498.09. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 7.85 points, or 0.46 percent, at
1,683.80. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 15.96
points, or 0.44 percent, at 3,597.20.
With just three trading days left in the month, the S&P 500
is set to post its best monthly performance since October 2011.
The Nasdaq's advance makes July so far the best month in a year
and a half.
Peter Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer at OakBrook
Investments LLC in Lisle, Illinois, said investors will try to
decipher what the Fed knows about the U.S. jobs report a couple
of days in advance, which could make Wednesday "even more
volatile than it usually is" on Fed statement days.
The release of the U.S. payrolls report on Friday is
expected to show that 185,000 jobs were added in July and a dip
in the jobless rate to 7.5 percent. A strong report
would support the case for the Fed to start rolling back its
stimulus in September and help the dollar.
European shares finished the day largely unchanged, with a
fall in bank stocks offsetting gains spurred by two giant merger
deals, time in the media and pharmaceuticals sectors, which
added to a flurry of M&A activity in recent
weeks. Bank stocks were hit by speculation about
a capital hike at Barclays. Its shares slid 3.5
percent..
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
closed down 0.07 percent. The benchmark index has risen 9
percent since late June.
Publicis and Omnicom announced plans to
merge into the world's biggest advertising group in a $35.1
billion deal. In the pharmaceuticals sector, U.S. group Perrigo
agreed to buy Ireland's Elan.
The MSCI index of world stock markets fell
0.5 percent.
DOLLAR STRUGGLES
The dollar was 0.5 percent lower against the yen at
97.93 yen, while the dollar index was last little changed
after earlier touching a five-week low of 81.785.
Traders said the broader dollar recovery on Monday was an
adjustment of positions ahead of the Fed statement after a
selloff had over the last three weeks, leaving it down 1.72
percent for the month. The dollar was up 0.1 percent against the
euro.
"The dollar faces a lot of key event risk in the week ahead
with the release of the U.S. Q2 GDP report and the latest FOMC
policy meeting on Wednesday, followed by the release of the U.S.
employment report for July on Friday," said Lee Hardman,
currency strategist at Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi.
In debt markets, German Bund futures edged back into
negative territory in thin trade and euro zone periphery bonds
eased. But investors refrained from placing big bets before this
week's monetary policy decisions and data.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell 3/32 in
price, their yields edging up to 2.58 percent from 2.57 percent
late on Friday. Ten-year yields have ranged from around 2.43
percent to 2.63 percent in the last two weeks, after hitting
two-year highs of 2.76 percent on July 8.
DELICATE CHINA
Commodities markets also struggled, although concerns about
supply disruptions kept oil off three-week lows.
Nervousness ahead of Chinese manufacturing data on Thursday hit
copper earlier in the day.
With investors bracing for another round of disappointing
economic news from China, the world's No. 2 economy, Asian
markets were generally weaker.
Japan's Nikkei dropped 3.3 percent to hit a four-week low.
Investors' jitters were compounded by a stronger yen, which is
negative for the country's exporters, and concerns that plans to
increase the country's sales tax - its most significant fiscal
reform in years - could be watered down.