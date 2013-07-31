GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar gain on data; Fed statement ahead

* Caution overshadows encouraging euro zone jobless data
* Fed to release post-meeting statement at 2 p.m. EDT (1800
GMT
* Shares set for stellar July on loose central bank policies
NEW YORK, July 31 Stocks and the dollar rallied
on Wednesday ahead of three key central bank announcements after
data showed the U.S. economy grew more quickly than expected in
the second quarter.
But even amid the positive sentiment after the data,
investors remained focused on the potentially game-changing
central bank policy decisions in the next 24 hours. A Federal
Reserve statement on Wednesday will be scoured for clues on when
the U.S. central bank will curb its bond-buying stimulus program
that has supported global markets.
On Thursday, attention will switch to European Central Bank
and Bank of England policy meetings and data on global
manufacturing activity, followed by the U.S. employment report
on Friday.
U.S. economic growth, as measured by gross domestic product,
accelerated in the second quarter by a 1.7 percent annual rate,
the government said. Economists had expected a 1.0 percent gain.
In addition, private employers added 200,000 jobs in July,
according to the ADP National Employment Report, topping
economists' expectations and laying a firmer foundation for the
rest of the year that could bring the Fed closer to cutting back
its stimulus.
"We have an upside surprise in the GDP, which speaks volumes
for the job recovery that we're putting together," said
Andre Bakhos, director of market analytics at Lek Securities in
New York. "The recovery in the economy is starting to take root.
This will be an interesting development given the fact that
we'll have a Fed announcement today, and it will play into how
Wall Street perceives the Fed's tapering plans."
A little more than an hour after the start of trading on
Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average was up
102.02 points, or 0.66 percent, at 15,622.61. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index was up 10.48 points, or 0.62 percent, at
1,696.44. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 21.40
points, or 0.59 percent, at 3,637.87.
Signs the developed world's central banks will keep monetary
policy loose for a long time to support a tentative economic
recovery have put many equity and commodities markets on course
for their best month of the year in July.
But strategists have also cautioned that the gains, which
could cause the MSCI World Equity index to post
its best monthly rise since January 2012, have increased the
risk that investors could find reasons over the next few days to
cash out.
"At the least what we expect is a lot more volatility and we
think the volatility comes with a bit more downside risk than
upside potential," said Wouter Sturkenboom, investment
strategist at Russell Investments in London.
Any hints of imminent "tapering" of Fed bond buying could
hit stocks and gold but push the dollar higher, but few expect a
clear-cut signal.
EUROPEAN STOCKS RISE
In Europe, stock market gains were underpinned by data
showing the number of people out of a job in the euro zone fell
for the first time in more than two years in June.
Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index, on course
for its best month in over a year, rose 0.4 percent.
The dollar was up 0.2 percent against the yen while
the euro was little changed against the dollar. The
dollar index was up 0.1 percent.
"If there's any suggestion the Fed is going to taper the
current bond buying program as soon as September, then that's
U.S. dollar-positive," said Ben Le Brun, an analyst at
OptionsXpress in London.
German Bund futures hit session lows on Wednesday after the
U.S. data. Bund futures fell as low as 141.82.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note lost 20/32, pushing its
yield to 2.6809 percent.
CHINA FEARS
Earlier in Asian trading, MSCI's Asia-Pacific ex-Japan share
index slipped 0.6 percent, taking its losses so
far this year to 5 percent as the region's markets suffer from
fears that China's giant economy is slowing rapidly.
A reading on manufacturing activity in the world's
second-largest economy due on Thursday is expected to add to
those fears by showing a contraction in July for the first time
in 10 months, according to a Reuters poll.
A recent run of weak Chinese data, which prompted a pledge
from Beijing on Wednesday to keep growth stable in the second
half of 2013, has also undermined commodities, though U.S. crude
rose 0.2 percent to change hands at $103.23 a barrel.
Gold fell 0.9 percent. But it is still up 6.6 percent
so far this month, on track to snap a three-month losing run and
mark its biggest monthly rise since January 2012, though it is
down 20 percent since the beginning of 2013.