GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks end mixed following Fed; dollar falls

* Fed keeps stimulus on track, U.S. stocks near flat in
volatile session
* U.S. GDP tops estimates; euro zone employment improves
* Dollar lower on loose central bank policies
NEW YORK, July 31 Wall Street stocks ended a
volatile session near flat and the dollar surrendered gains on
Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve offered no indication
that a reduction in the pace of its stimulus program is
imminent.
The Fed said it will continue to buy $85 billion in mortgage
and Treasury securities per month in its ongoing effort to
bolster an economy still challenged by federal budget-tightening
and weak growth overseas.
Stocks were up before the release of the Fed's policy
statement, bolstered by data that showed the U.S. economy grew
more quickly than expected in the second quarter.
U.S. economic growth, as measured by gross domestic product,
accelerated in the second quarter by a 1.7 percent annual rate,
the government said. Economists had expected a 1.0 percent gain.
The dollar had risen on the data, which drove expectations
that the Fed would start to scale back its assets purchases this
year. But the Fed announcement trimmed most of those gains,
though the U.S. currency remained higher against the yen.
"The Fed continues to try to talk down the concerns of kind
of a premature taper. In fact, there were even tones in this
piece that were a little disinflationary," said Burt White,
chief investment officer at LPL Financial in Boston.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 21.05
points, or 0.14 percent, at 15,499.54 at the unofficial close,
weighed by American Express. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 0.23 point, or 0.01 percent, at 1,685.73.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 9.90 points, or 0.27
percent, at 3,626.37.
The Fed's stimulus is seen by many as central to the S&P
500's gain of nearly 19 percent so far this year. It was the
10th straight session in which the S&P 500 traded within 10
points of the 1,700 level, considered key resistance for the
U.S. market. The Nasdaq touched a near 13-year high at the
session peak.
On Thursday, attention will switch to the European Central
Bank and Bank of England policy meetings and data on global
manufacturing, followed by the U.S. monthly employment report on
Friday.
Signs the developed world's central banks will keep monetary
policy loose for a long time to support a tentative economic
recovery have put many equity and commodities markets on course
for their best month of the year in July.
But strategists have also cautioned that the gains, which
pushed the MSCI World Equity index to its best
monthly rise, a gain of 4.8 percent, since January 2012, have
increased the risk that investors could find reasons over the
next few days to cash out.
"At the least what we expect is a lot more volatility and we
think the volatility comes with a bit more downside risk than
upside potential," said Wouter Sturkenboom, investment
strategist at Russell Investments in London.
EUROPEAN STOCKS RISE
In Europe, stock market gains were underpinned by data
showing the number of people out of a job in the euro zone fell
for the first time in more than two years in June.
Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up 0.2
percent for its best month since June 2012.
The dollar fell 0.2 percent against the yen while the
euro gained 0.3 percent against the dollar. The dollar
index fell 0.2 percent. Much of the dollar's strength in
recent months was on the expectation that the Fed was closer to
paring back stimulus than not.
"Today's FOMC statement maintains the Fed's maximum
flexibility on quantitative easing," said Joseph Trevisani,
chief market strategist at WorldWideMarkets, in Woodcliff Lake,
New Jersey. "The end of the program was never going to be a cut
and dried announcement in the official policy statement but in
the various pronouncements of Chairman Bernanke."
Prices for U.S. Treasuries reversed early losses to trade
higher after the Federal Reserve statement. The benchmark
10-year note rose 7/32 in price to yield 2.58
percent after the statement.
German Bund futures hit session lows after the U.S. data
, falling as low 141.82, but were last up 0.3 percent at
142.91 after the Fed statement.
GOLD
Gold fell 0.4 percent. But it is still up 7.2 percent
for the month, snapping a three-month losing run and marking its
biggest monthly rise since January 2012, though it is down 21
percent since the beginning of 2013.
U.S. crude rose 2 percent to $105.16 a barrel,
extending gains after the Fed statement. It had risen earlier on
news that oil stocks at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point
for U.S. crude futures, are at their lowest since April 2012,
according to data from the U.S. Energy Information
Administration.