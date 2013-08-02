GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. shares, bond yields, dollar drop after jobs data

* Pace of U.S. jobs growth slows but unemployment rate falls
* Data seen making Fed more cautious on tapering stimulus
* World, European stock indices higher
NEW YORK, Aug 2 Weaker-than-expected July jobs
growth in the United States pushed U.S. Treasury yields, stocks
and the dollar lower on Friday as investors grew cautious on the
outlook for U.S economic growth and Federal Reserve plans for
trimming stimulus.
The number of jobs outside the farming sector increased by
162,000 last month, although the unemployment rate fell to 7.4
percent, its lowest in over four years. The result was below the
median forecast in a Reuters poll for 184,000 new jobs.
"Nothing in the jobs report says the economy is standing on
its own. It was a confusing jobs report and it pushes tapering a
little bit deeper into the fourth quarter," said Ron Florance,
deputy chief investment officer at Wells Fargo Private Bank in
Scottsdale, Arizona, in reference to expectations of the Fed's
stimulus wind-down.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 32.58
points, or 0.21 percent, at 15,595.44. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 2.82 points, or 0.17 percent, at 1,704.05.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 2.21 points, or 0.06
percent, at 3,673.53.
European shares erased gains after the data but
then recovered some of the drop with the FTSEurofirst 300
trading up 0.2 percent. Earlier, the index touched a two-month
high on a rally in insurers after earnings reports from AXA
and Allianz.
The MSCI world equity index was last up 0.4
percent.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note, which was in
negative territory before the jobs report, was up 21/32
afterward, its yield easing to 2.6264 percent.
Traders of short-term U.S. interest-rate futures boosted
bets that the Federal Reserve will wait until 2015 before
raising short-term borrowing costs. {L1N0G30FV].
German Bund futures rose 0.2 percent to 142.60.
Italian bonds braved growing political uncertainty after
Italy's top court upheld a jail sentence against former Premier
Silvio Berlusconi that could throw the country's coalition into
crisis. {ID:nL6N0G30ZF]
Italian government bond yields were last at
4.254 percent.
DOLLAR FALLS
The dollar fell against the euro and yen. It was last at
98.78 yen, down 0.8 percent, and $1.3291 against
the euro, a gain of 0.6 percent for the common currency.
"The report takes away more than it offers in the sense that
it means that the decision to taper QE3 in September has become
that much more difficult for the Federal Reserve," said
Christopher Vecchio, currency analyst at DailyFX in New York.
"As we learned after this Wednesday's FOMC policy meeting, the
Fed isn't exactly excited about where the U.S. economy is right
now."
Gold rebounded as the dollar dropped. Spot gold fell
as much as 1.9 percent to $1,282.69 an ounce ahead of the data
but was last up 0.3 percent to $1,312.40.
U.S. crude oil futures fell 1 percent to $106.80 a
barrel but were still heading for 1.9 percent rise on the week.
Brent crude oil reached a four-month peak of $110.09 a
barrel and a weekly increase of 1.3 percent after two
weeks of losses as the improving economic outlook for the
world's biggest consumer adds to concern over supply disruptions
in Iraq, Libya and Nigeria.