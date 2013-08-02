GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. bond yields, dollar fall on U.S. jobs data

* Pace of U.S. jobs growth slows but unemployment rate falls
* Data seen making Fed more cautious on stimulus retreat
* World, European stock indices higher; U.S. stocks flat
NEW YORK, Aug 2 Slower-than-expected U.S. jobs
growth pushed Treasury yields and the dollar lower on Friday
while capping stock indexes as investors grew cautious on the
outlook for U.S. economic growth and Federal Reserve plans for
trimming stimulus.
The number of jobs outside the farming sector increased by
162,000 in July, although the unemployment rate fell to 7.4
percent, its lowest in over four years. The result was below the
median forecast in a Reuters poll for 184,000 new jobs.
"Stock investors are scared of both the tapering and a
potentially slowing economy," said Brian Reynolds, chief market
strategist at Rosenblatt Securities in New York. "Very few
people want to buy stocks at an all-time high."
Global markets suffered wild swings in May when the U.S.
Federal Reserve indicated it might wind down easy monetary
conditions. The Fed risks panicking markets again if it
withdraws stimulus before the U.S. economic recovery is well
established, the IMF warned in a report.
U.S. benchmark indexes were mixed on Friday. The Dow Jones
industrial average was down 8.97 points, or 0.06 percent,
at 15,619.05. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down
0.59 points, or 0.03 percent, at 1,706.28. The Nasdaq Composite
Index was up 5.85 points, or 0.16 percent, at 3,681.59.
European shares erased gains after the data but
then recovered some of the drop, with the FTSEurofirst 300
closing up 0.3 percent. Earlier, the index touched a two-month
high on a rally in insurers after earnings reports from AXA
and Allianz.
The MSCI world equity index was last up 0.4
percent.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note, which was in
negative territory before the jobs report, was up 29/32
afterward, its yield easing to 2.65979 percent.
Traders of short-term U.S. interest-rate futures boosted
bets that the Federal Reserve will wait until 2015 before
raising short-term borrowing costs. {L1N0G30FV].
German Bund futures rose 0.2 percent to 142.60.
Italian bonds braved growing political uncertainty after
Italy's top court upheld a jail sentence against former Premier
Silvio Berlusconi that could throw the country's coalition into
crisis. {ID:nL6N0G30ZF]
Italian government bond yields were last at
4.252 percent.
DOLLAR FALLS
The dollar fell against the euro and yen. It was last at
98.96 yen, down 0.6 percent, and $1.3280 against
the euro, a gain of 0.6 percent for the common currency.
"The report takes away more than it offers in the sense that
it means that the decision to taper QE3 in September has become
that much more difficult for the Federal Reserve," said
Christopher Vecchio, currency analyst at DailyFX in New York.
"As we learned after this Wednesday's FOMC policy meeting, the
Fed isn't exactly excited about where the U.S. economy is right
now."
Gold rebounded as the dollar dropped. Spot gold fell
as much as 1.9 percent to $1,282.69 an ounce ahead of the data
but was last up 0.1 percent to $1,308.29.
U.S. crude oil futures fell 1.1 percent to $107.89 a
barrel but were still heading for 1.9 percent rise on the week.
Brent crude oil reached a four-month peak of $110.09 a
barrel and a weekly increase of 1.5 percent after two
weeks of losses as the improving economic outlook for the
world's biggest consumer adds to concern over supply disruptions
in Iraq, Libya and Nigeria.