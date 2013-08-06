GLOBAL MARKETS-Upbeat factory data buoys euro but Wall St retreats

* Wall St sags, European shares edge lower
* Germany, UK factory data extends upbeat data trend, boosts
euro
* Oil tumbles after comments from Iranian president
By Leah Schnurr
NEW YORK, Aug 6 Wall Street sagged on Tuesday,
pulling back further from recent records as investors found few
reasons to buy, but the euro was supported by data that showed a
surge in factory output in Britain and Germany.
With the U.S. earnings season winding down, a dearth of
domestic economic data and the focus on Federal Reserve policy,
trading in U.S. stocks has been muted. Monday marked the
lightest volume for a full session this year.
The sole U.S. economic report of the day showed the trade
deficit narrowed sharply in June, suggesting an upward revision
to second-quarter growth. Stocks took no direction from the
data, though it did weigh on Treasuries prices.
"We're in a post-earnings season environment, and it would
take a pretty major catalyst to move us significantly higher
from here," said Art Hogan, managing director at Lazard Capital
Markets in New York.
"Still, that we've been drifting higher without any major
pullback augurs that there's really support for the levels we're
at now. The only thing that could really take us lower would
have to be something unexpected."
European shares cut gains to trade lower, though economic
data overseas was supportive. The strong growth at factories in
Germany, Europe's largest economy, and in Britain, the euro
zone's biggest trade partner, in June extended a run of recent
upbeat data that points to an early end to the currency bloc's
18-month recession.
Still, analysts were quick to stress that the region was far
from seeing the kind of recovery underway in the United States.
"We think that austerity as well as a financial system that
is not willing to lend money to companies will still suppress
growth for a longer time," said Ronald Doeswijk, chief
strategist at fund managers Robecco.
Despite the data, Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index
broke a six-day winning streak, provisionally closing down 0.4
percent. World stocks fell 0.3 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 91.76 points,
or 0.59 percent, at 15,520.37. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was down 9.30 points, or 0.54 percent, at 1,697.84. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was down 24.96 points, or 0.68
percent, at 3,667.99.
The euro climbed as high as $1.3316 and last traded at
$1.3304, up 0.4 percent on the day.
Germany said industrial orders at its factories surged by a
surprisingly strong 3.8 percent in June, their largest monthly
rise since October as contracts for big-ticket items jumped and
euro zone demand rebounded.
Britain's manufacturers reported their biggest annual rise
in industrial production in over two years, adding to growth
already seen in service sector activity, the housing market and
in retail sales.
"The broad-based improvement seems to suggest that the
current improvement in activity has good foundations and further
progress is likely in the coming months," said Annalisa Piazza,
a senior economist at Newedge Strategy.
U.S. Treasuries prices slipped as investors pared their bond
positions before a $32 billion auction of new three-year debt.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were 5/32 lower in
price to yield 2.659 percent.
Oil prices tumbled after Iran's President Hassan Rouhani
said he was ready to enter "serious and substantive"
negotiations over Tehran's nuclear program, reducing the
geopolitical risk potential.
Brent Crude down 77 cents to $107.93, while U.S.
crude dropped $1.20 to $105.36.