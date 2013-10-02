GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar fall as U.S. shutdown continues

* U.S. government shutdown enters 2nd day, no end in sight
* Surprisingly weak U.S. private jobs report extends losses
* Short-term U.S. debt default insurance costs rise
* Euro at 8-month high as ECB holds rates, Italian crisis
eases
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Oct 2 Major stock markets and the
dollar fell on Wednesday as a U.S. government shutdown entered a
second day and data showed U.S. private employers added fewer
jobs than expected last month.
Equities had risen on Tuesday on hopes the first partial
shutdown of the U.S. government in 17 years would be
short-lived. But with no end in sight to the funding battle in
Congress that triggered it, concerns grew over the economic
impact of the standoff.
Market volatility will likely increase the longer the
shutdown continues. Investors are also watching the situation
for an indication of how an impending debate on the debt ceiling
might play out, considered far more important for the economy,
as it could result in an unprecedented debt default if not
passed.
"There's a sense that the debate isn't going to end soon.
Yesterday's rally was driven by a hope this wouldn't last, but
that hope is diminishing," said Oliver Pursche, president of
Gary Goldberg Financial Services in Suffern, New York.
Data showing U.S. private employers added 166,000 jobs in
September, lower than forecasts of 180,000 jobs, added to
investor jitters. The report has taken on added significance
this week as the government shutdown means Friday's nonfarm
payrolls report from the Labor Department may be delayed.
"If the numbers had come up really, really strong, perhaps
people would overlook the problems in Washington. But with the
numbers coming in slightly below expectations, it renews concern
that the recovery could start to peter out," said Rick Meckler,
president of hedge fund LibertyView Capital Management LLC.
MSCI's world equity index, which tracks
shares in 45 countries, fell 0.6 percent to 382.32 after gaining
0.7 percent in the previous session.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 131.10
points, or 0.86 percent, at 15,060.60. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 12.54 points, or 0.74 percent, at
1,682.46. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 18.08
points, or 0.47 percent, at 3,799.90.
The dollar extended its losses from the previous day on
expectations the shutdown will further delay the Federal
Reserve's plans to scale back its asset-purchase program.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
a basket of six major currencies, fell as low as 79.781, its
lowest since February.
Safe-haven U.S. government debt rose. The benchmark 10-year
U.S. Treasury note was up 14/32, the yield at 2.599
percent.
The cost of insuring U.S. government bonds against default
for the next year also rose, gaining five basis points to raise
the cost of protecting $10 million of debt to $35,000 - the
highest since Aug. 31 and above the rate for 5-year insurance.
Usually it costs more to buy longer-term default insurance
so the current level is considered a classic sign of credit
stress, reflecting the concerns over whether the United States
will be able to raise the debt limit in coming weeks.
The euro rose 0.4 percent to $1.3582, after having
hit $1.3606, its highest since February. The European Central
Bank left interest rates unchanged, holding off any fresh policy
action for now while it waits to see whether a fragile euro zone
recovery strengthens.
A confidence vote for Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta's
government, ending fears that the euro zone's third-largest
economy would be forced into fresh elections, added to the
currency's appeal.
Italian shares and bonds both rose as it become clear former
Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi would drop his attempts to
bring down the government, sending Milan's FTSE MIB share index
up as much as 1.8 percent
Gold rose after a 3 percent fall in the previous session to
a two-month low as the dollar weakened. Spot gold last
traded at $1,312 an ounce, up from previous day's $1,285 an
ounce.
Brent crude for November rose 16 cents to $108.10 a
barrel. U.S. crude traded around $103, up 96 cents.