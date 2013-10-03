GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar fall on U.S. shutdown, debt ceiling worry

* U.S. gov't remains shut down, debt ceiling deadline looms
* U.S. 1-month T-bill rates highest since November
* Wall Street slumps, dollar hits eight-month low
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Oct 3 Stock markets worldwide lost
ground on Thursday while the dollar dropped to an eight-month
low as worries grew the budget standoff in Washington would
merge with a looming more complex fight over the U.S. borrowing
limit.
Major U.S. stock indexes earlier fell more than 1 percent as
a partial U.S. government shutdown entered a third day and after
President Barack Obama reiterated that he would not meet
Republican demands in exchange for operating the government.
Analysts expect investor patience to run out if the shutdown
lasts more than about a week as the debt ceiling deadline
approaches. U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew has
said the United States will exhaust its $16.7 trillion borrowing
authority no later than Oct. 17.
Failure to raise the debt limit could damage not only the
United States but the rest of the global economy, International
Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde said. Concerns about a
U.S. default has seen the cost to insure Treasuries soaring,
while U.S. one-month Treasury bill rates hit their highest level
since November.
But stocks and Treasury yields bounced off the day's lows
after a report from The New York Times said House of
Representatives Speaker John Boehner was determined to prevent a
government default.
A spokesman for House Speaker Boehner said that the top
Republican has always said the country will not default on its
debt, but that there are not enough votes in the chamber to pass
a debt limit hike without provisions.
"What's happened in Washington? Nothing. When people are
uncertain about what's going to happen, they sell first and ask
questions later," said Michael James, managing director of
equity trading at Wedbush Securities in Los Angeles.
"I think the feeling on Tuesday was, 'OK, the government's
shut down, but they're going to do something in a day or two.'
Now we're in day three and people are getting both a little
concerned and annoyed."
MSCI's world equity index, which tracks
shares in 45 countries, fell 0.4 percent to 382.64. It has lost
more than 2 percent since its recent high on Sept. 19.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 133.77
points, or 0.88 percent, to 14,999.37. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index fell 15.24 points, or 0.90 percent, to 1,678.63.
The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 43.88 points, or 1.15
percent, to 3,771.14.
Market volatility could increase if the deadlock continues
as concerns about the economic impact increase. Goldman Sachs
estimated a short-term shutdown would slow U.S. economic growth
by about 0.2 percentage point, while a weeks-long disruption
could weigh more heavily - 0.4 percentage point - as furloughed
workers scale back personal spending.
The dollar fell 0.2 percent against a basket of currencies
, having touched an eight-month low of 79.730 as the
shutdown diminishes the chances of the Federal Reserve will
reduce its monetary stimulus this year.
The euro firmed 0.4 percent to $1.3625, after hitting
its highest level in eight months, helped by solid euro zone
data. Growth in services companies, comprising the vast bulk of
the euro zone's private sector, increased in September at the
fastest pace since June 2011 while retail sales rose much more
than expected in August.
European shares dropped 0.4 percent to close at
1,242.18 points.
U.S. DEFAULT RISK
Treasury debt prices rose and yields eased as investors
bought U.S. government debt, still seen as the most viable
safe-haven investment. U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
were up 3/32 in price with a yield 2.608 percent.
The cost to insure U.S. government debt, however, has soared
in the credit default swaps market.
Investors would pay about 46,000 euros to insure 10 million
euros worth of Treasuries for a year on Thursday, according to
Markit. This was the highest premium on one-year U.S. sovereign
debt since July 2011 during the first debt ceiling showdown
between U.S. President Barack Obama and top Republican
lawmakers.
Interest rates on Treasury bills that will come due between
the debt ceiling deadline and the end of October also rose on
default worries. The rate on the T-bill issue due on Oct. 31
touched 0.17 percent, the highest level since
November. This compared with the 0.03 percent on the T-bill due
the following week.
U.S. data earlier showed the number of Americans filing new
claims for jobless benefits edged up last week, while growth in
the U.S. services sector cooled last month.
The Labor Department on Thursday said the government's
employment report for September will not be released as
scheduled on Friday due to the shutdown and a new release date
had not yet been set.
Spot gold traded little changed $1,317 an ounce
as investors booked profits after the previous session's
gains. The yellow metal rose 2.2 percent on Wednesday, posting
the biggest daily gain in two weeks.
Brent crude gave up early gains sparked by strong data from
China. Activity in China's services sector expanded at the
fastest pace in six months in September as demand grew,
cementing a modest pick-up in the world's second-largest
economy.
Brent crude was last down 25 cents to $108.94 a
barrel. U.S. oil fell 68 cents to $103.45 a barrel.