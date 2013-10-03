GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar fall as budget standoff drags on

* U.S. government still shut down; debt ceiling deadline
looms
* U.S. 1-month T-bill rates highest since November
* Wall Street slumps; dollar hits eight-month low
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Oct 3 Stock markets worldwide lost
ground on Thursday and the dollar hit an eight-month low as
worries grew that the budget standoff in Washington would drag
on and become intertwined with the looming and more complex
fight over the need to raise the U.S. borrowing limit.
Major U.S. stock indexes fell about 1 percent as the partial
U.S. government shutdown entered a third day and after President
Barack Obama, in a speech, maintained his defiant tone by
reiterating that he would not meet Republican demands to scroll
back provisions of his healthcare reform in exchange for
operating the government.
Wall Street briefly extended losses, and the dollar dropped
against the euro and yen on reports that gunshots were fired at
U.S. Capitol, but the moves were reversed after news that the
shots were fired outside the Capitol. U.S. Capitol police said
at about 3 p.m. (1900 GMT) that a lockdown of the U.S. Capitol
had been lifted.
Analysts expect investor patience to run out if the shutdown
lasts more than about a week as the debt ceiling deadline
approaches. U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew has
said the United States will exhaust its $16.7 trillion borrowing
authority no later than Oct. 17.
Failure to raise the debt limit could damage not only the
United States but the rest of the global economy, International
Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde said. Concerns about a
U.S. default have driven up the cost to insure Treasuries, while
U.S. one-month Treasury bill rates hit their highest level since
November.
"What's happened in Washington? Nothing. When people are
uncertain about what's going to happen, they sell first and ask
questions later," said Michael James, managing director of
equity trading at Wedbush Securities in Los Angeles.
"I think the feeling on Tuesday was, 'OK, the government's
shut down, but they're going to do something in a day or two.'
Now we're in day three and people are getting both a little
concerned and annoyed."
MSCI's world equity index, which tracks
shares in 45 countries, fell 0.3 percent to 383.02 points. It
has lost more than 2 percent since its recent high on Sept. 19.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 99.13
points, or 0.66 percent, to 15,034.01. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index fell 11.76 points, or 0.69 percent, to 1,682.11.
The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 35.70 points, or 0.94
percent, to 3,779.32.
Stocks and Treasury yields bounced off the day's lows after
The New York Times reported that House of Representatives
Speaker John Boehner said he was determined to prevent a
government default.
A spokesman for Boehner, the top Republican, said he has
always said the country will not default on its debt, but that
there are not enough votes in the chamber to pass a debt limit
hike without added provisions.
Market volatility could increase if the deadlock continues
as concerns about the economic impact increase. Goldman Sachs
estimated a short-term shutdown would slow U.S. economic growth
by about 0.2 percentage point, while a weeks-long disruption
could weigh more heavily - 0.4 percentage point - as furloughed
workers scale back personal spending.
The dollar fell 0.2 percent against a basket of currencies
, having touched an eight-month low of 79.627, on views
that the shutdown diminishes the chances of the Federal Reserve
will reduce its monetary stimulus this year.
The euro firmed 0.4 percent to $1.3624, after hitting
its highest level in eight months, helped by solid euro zone
data. Growth in services companies, comprising the vast bulk of
the euro zone's private sector, increased in September at the
fastest pace since June 2011 while retail sales rose much more
than expected in August.
European shares dropped 0.4 percent to close at
1,242.18 points.
U.S. DEFAULT RISK
Treasury debt prices rose and yields eased as investors
bought U.S. government debt, still seen as the most viable
safe-haven investment. U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
were up 3/32 in price with a yield 2.608 percent.
The cost to insure U.S. government debt, however, has soared
in the credit default swaps market.
Investors would pay about 46,000 euros to insure 10 million
euros worth of Treasuries for a year on Thursday, according to
Markit. This was the highest premium on one-year U.S. sovereign
debt since July 2011 during the first debt ceiling showdown
between Obama and top Republican lawmakers.
Interest rates on Treasury bills that will come due between
the debt ceiling deadline and the end of October also rose on
default worries. The rate on the T-bill issue due on Oct. 31
touched 0.17 percent, the highest level since
November. This compared with the 0.03 percent on the T-bill due
the following week.
U.S. data earlier showed the number of Americans filing new
claims for jobless benefits edged up last week, while growth in
the U.S. services sector cooled last month.
The Labor Department on Thursday said the government's
employment report for September will not be released as
scheduled on Friday due to the shutdown; a new release date had
not yet been set.
Spot gold traded little changed $1,316 an ounce
as investors booked profits after the previous session's
gains. Gold rose 2.2 percent on Wednesday, posting the biggest
daily gain in two weeks.
Brent crude gave up early gains sparked by strong data from
China. Activity in China's services sector expanded at the
fastest pace in six months in September as demand grew,
cementing a modest pick-up in the world's second-largest
economy.
Brent crude was down 19 cents to settle at $109.00 a
barrel. U.S. oil fell 79 cents to settle at $103.31 a
barrel.