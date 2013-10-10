GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil, long bond yields gain on debt deal hopes

* Wall St indexes up 2 pct each; European shares also gain
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Oct 10 U.S. stocks had their biggest
gain since the start of the year and yields on longer-dated
Treasuries also rose after President Barack Obama agreed on
Thursday to consider a proposal from Republican lawmakers to
avert a historic debt default.
The dollar hit a two-week high against major currencies and
benchmark crude oil had its biggest gain in six weeks. Gold fell
its most since the start of October as investors' risk appetite
grew and bets on safe-havens faded.
Obama is willing to sign a "clean" bill to raise the U.S.
debt ceiling - one that does not include policy demands - but
isn't clear what House Republicans are proposing, White House
spokesman Jay Carney said.
Earlier, another White House official, speaking on
conditions of anonymity, said Obama was willing to look at a
proposal by congressional Republicans to extend the debt ceiling
for six weeks, but insisted that lawmakers also end the 10-day
government shutdown. The official said the plan was presented by
House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner to fellow House
Republicans ahead of a meeting with Obama.
"We haven't seen a bill yet," Carney told reporters, adding
that Obama was "happy that cooler heads at least seem to be
prevailing in the House".
U.S. Treasuries yields briefly rose to their highest levels
in more than two weeks amid talk Congress could agree to raise
the debt ceiling, but the lower prices and higher yields drew
buyers to the Treasury's $13 billion 30-year bond auction and
lifted prices from the day's lows.
Wall Street's three key stock indexes - the S&P 500, the Dow
and Nasdaq - rose more than 2 percent each for their best day
since January 2, when markets began trading for the year.
The Dow Jones industrial average settled up 323.09
points, or 2.18 percent, at 15,126.07. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 36.16 points, or 2.18 percent, at 1,692.56.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 82.97 points, or 2.26
percent, at 3,760.75.
Some investors seemed as cautious as they were optimistic to
a potential debt deal.
"What this is, is opening the door to discussion and
negotiation when before we had two sides just finger-pointing,"
said Peter Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer at OakBrook
Investments LLC in Lisle, Illinois.
"We don't know if in six weeks we'll be in the same place
but at least this opens the possibility" of a lasting deal, he
said.
The closely-watched VIX index that measures investor
anxiety plunged 16 percent to 16.48, near levels prior to the
U.S. government shutdown.
"Today is reversing excess fear," said Jack De Gan, chief
investment officer at Harbor Advisory Corp in Portsmouth, New
Hampshire.
The 45-country MSCI stock index was up 1.4
percent, its strongest showing in 3 months.
European stocks also rallied, closing up 1.7
percent for the best performance in a month.
SHORT-TERM DEAL?
It is unclear how long a short-term deal would be in effect,
but any move to raise the country's $16.7 trillion borrowing
limit would at least stave off a possible default.
Investors expect Republicans and Democrats to cut a deal to
raise the debt ceiling before the Oct. 17 deadline, though each
day that passes without an agreement tests their nerves.
Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new
claims for unemployment benefits hit a six-month high last week,
pressured by the U.S. government shutdown.
The U.S. dollar index rose 0.1 percent against a
basket of currencies. The euro was flat, recovering from
early pressure after French and Italian industrial production
data fell short of market expectations.
Against the yen, the dollar rallied 0.9 percent to 98.23
, up from a two-month low of 96.55 yen on Tuesday. Traders
said the dollar rebounded after finding strong support at its
200-day moving average, currently at 96.82.
LONG BOND YIELDS UP; GOLD TUMBLES, OIL JUMPS
Strains on short-term U.S. interest rates and funding
markets eased after running up in the past two sessions.
One-month Treasury bill yields traded at 0.25
percent, down from 0.29 percent earlier in the day and Tuesday's
five-year high of 0.36 percent.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was down 8/32, its
yield at 2.6906 percent.
Thirty-year bonds erased an early loss and were
up 1/32 after a new sale of $13 billion on Thursday. The yield
for the issue was 3.73 percent.
There were also few signs of nervousness on European bond
markets. German government bonds, typically favored by
risk-sensitive investors, edged lower and higher-yielding euro
zone periphery debt fared better.
As the dollar regained its footing, gold fell 1.5
percent to below $1,290 an ounce, extending Wednesday's near 1
percent decline.
Crude oil rallied after the potential for the debt deal in
Congress combined with news about the Libyan prime minister's
brief detention by gunmen. Benchmark Brent crude
out of Europe's North Sea closed up 2.5 percent at
$111.80 per barrel, its biggest gain since August 27.