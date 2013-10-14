GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. debt doubts keep lid on shares, yen rises

* Deadlock in U.S. fiscal talks weigh on global equity
markets
* Dollar slips against safe-haven yen, Swiss franc
* Brent oil drops toward $110 on U.S. uncertainty
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Oct 14 The lack of an expected deal
over the weekend to avert a looming U.S. debt default kept world
equity markets and the dollar under pressure on Monday, while
the yen rose as some investors shifted into safer assets.
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid and Republican leader
Mitch McConnell held talks that Reid on Sunday called
"substantive." Reid did not provide details.
Though Reid's remarks gave some hope that Congress soon
might pass legislation to fund the government and raise its
borrowing authority, investors took a less optimistic view.
"Everybody went home last Friday figuring we had a deal in
our hand," said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer at
Commonwealth Financial in Waltham, Massachusetts. "But then you
go through the weekend and the news was pretty much bad."
Even if a deal gets done, which McMillan said was likely,
the stand-off had created "justifiable anxiety" and tremendous
uncertainty, he said.
"We've done more damage both directly to the economy,
through the shutdown, and indirectly through postponing
decisions and reintroducing uncertainly in the decision
processes than anyone appreciates," McMillan said.
MSCI's world equity index fell 0.2 percent,
while the FTSE Eurofirst 300 index of leading European
shares was little changed, up about 0.04 percent.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average was
down 72.63 points, or 0.48 percent, at 15,164.48. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index was down 8.57 points, or 0.50 percent,
at 1,694.63. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 15.30
points, or 0.40 percent, at 3,776.58.
The cautious mood was reflected in the market's neutral
reaction to news that factory output in the euro zone grew at
its strongest pace in two years in August.
"It's not time to be adventurous right now," said Alastair
Winter, chief economist at Daniel Stewart. "I don't think people
should be in a rush to do anything."
The dollar, as it has since the budgetary crisis, bore the
brunt of the nervousness, shedding 0.47 percent against the
safer option of the yen to trade at around 98.10 yen.
The greenback also slipped 0.55 percent against the Swiss
franc at 0.9072 francs, while the euro rose 0.32
percent to $1.3584.
Adding to market worries, China said exports dropped 0.3
percent in September from a year earlier against expectations of
a 6 percent rise, while annual inflation rate hit a 7-month high
of 3.1 percent, limiting scope for rate cuts.
The decline in exports from the world's second-largest
economy has raised questions over the global recovery, which
were highlighted by the IMF last week when it trimmed its
forecast to the lowest since the global recession in 2009.
Brent crude dropped almost to $110 a barrel, while
copper edged up 0.78 percent to $7,256.25 a tonne as
strong imports of the metal from top consumer China boosted
optimism about the outlook for demand.
Brent crude futures fell by $1.14 to $110.14. U.S.
oil pared early gains and was down 46 cents at $101.56.
U.S. government debt markets were closed because of Columbus
Day, a federal holiday.