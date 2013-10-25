GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares flat but Wall St gains; S&P 500 at new high

* Nikkei futures index down following earthquake * U.S. bond prices rise before Fed meeting next week * European shares dip from 5-year highs as rally fades By Angela Moon NEW YORK, Oct 25 World equity indexes were near five-year highs on Friday as major U.S. technology companies propelled Wall Street to another day of gains, sending the S&P 500 index to close at a record. Reversing early weakness, the euro slightly rose against the dollar, hovering close to a two-year high, as souring German business morale did little to dent bullish sentiment toward the euro zone common currency. While equity markets in Europe and Asia were weaker, Wall Street extended its recent climb, helped by gains in technology shares after strong results from Microsoft and Amazon.com. Microsoft shares ended up 6 percent at $35.73 while Amazon.com added 9.4 percent to $363.39. The S&P 500 has gained about 23.4 percent so far this year, just shy of its 23.5 percent jump in 2009. Surpassing that level would give the index its biggest annual gain in a decade. "It seems like good news is being responded to very well and bad news is just seen as more evidence the Fed won't be able to tighten anytime soon," said Rick Meckler, president of LibertyView Capital Management in Jersey City, New Jersey. The market has risen following last week's deal to avoid a U.S. debt default and end a partial government shutdown, as well as increased speculation the Federal Reserve will delay scaling back its stimulus for several months. The S&P 500 had hit record finishes for four sessions until Wednesday. MSCI's world share index, which tracks 45 countries, was flat near a five-year high, erasing early weakness. Nikkei futures index fell 1.6 percent following news that a large earthquake struck in the ocean east of Japan, triggering a small tsunami. There were no immediate reports of damage on land from the quake, classified as magnitude 7.1 by the Japan Meteorological Agency, which struck about 370 km (230 miles) out to sea. Japan's Nikkei stock average suffered its biggest one-day loss in 2-1/2 months on Friday, hit by the yen's strength against the dollar. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 61.07 points, or 0.39 percent, to 15,570.28, the S&P 500 gained 7.71 points or 0.44 percent, to 1,759.78 and the Nasdaq Composite added 14.401 points or 0.37 percent, to 3,943.361. For the week, the Dow rose 1.1 percent, the S&P 500 was up 0.9 percent and the Nasdaq added 0.7 percent. European equities ended slightly lower on Friday, with Telecom Italia leading the telecoms sector down on concerns of a capital hike by the Italian company and Volvo hurting industrials after reporting a sharp drop in profits. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed 0.1 percent lower at 1,284.76, but for the week was up 0.6 percent for a third straight week of gains after hitting a five-year high on Tuesday. In the currency market, the euro was up 0.1 percent at $1.3808, not far from an earlier peak of $1.3832, its highest since November 2011. Against the yen, the euro was up 0.2 percent at 134.48 yen. The dollar was flat against a basket of six major currencies at 79.178, off a near nine-month low of 78.998. U.S. Treasury debt prices rose, with benchmark yields hovering near three-month lows, as investors shifted their focus to the Federal Reserve meeting next week, where it might signal it will stick to the current size of its bond-purchase stimulus. The bond market has traded in a tight range since Tuesday, when yields fell on data that showed employers hired fewer workers than expected in September, stoking fears the economy was slowing even before the government's 16-day shutdown. The 10-year note yield was on track to fall for a second straight week, though it has struggled to decline much below the chart resistance of 2.50 percent. After a choppy week for commodities markets, Brent crude for December settled down 6 cents at $106.93 a barrel while U.S. crude oil ended up 74 cents at $97.85.