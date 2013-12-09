GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro edge up after Chinese data, Fed speakers

* Robust China trade data a promising sign for global growth
* Three Fed officials speak on outlook for stimulus
reduction
* Japanese shares jump as yen hits five-year trough on euro
* Bonds steady, euro at six-week high vs dollar
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Dec 9 Stock markets worldwide rose on
Monday and the euro climbed to a six-week high against the
dollar after encouraging trade and inflation data from China,
but uncertainty about the outlook for U.S. monetary policy
limited moves.
Solid data from the United States and China has boosted
confidence that the global economy is recovering well enough to
withstand a scale-back in stimulus by the Federal Reserve, with
investors focused on clues about the timing of action.
The Fed will begin trimming its monthly asset purchases in
March, a Reuters poll showed on Monday, but some economists are
warming up to the idea that it will do so as early as this month
or at the January policy meeting. The U.S. central bank next
meets on Dec. 17-18.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, who is a voting
member on the Fed's policymaking committee this year, said
Monday the Fed could slightly reduce its monthly bond purchases
this month in reaction to signs of an improved labor market.
Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher said
the U.S. central bank should start to trim its massive
bond-buying program next week. Richmond Fed President Jeffrey
Lacker said further monetary stimulus is unlikely to do much to
help the U.S. economy and the risks of pressing ahead with the
policy outweigh the benefits.
"There is no question: at some point, there is tapering.
Whether that is December or March or June, it's coming. All the
Fed-speak helps the market get prepared for that," said Tim
Ghriskey, chief investment officer of Solaris Group in Bedford
Hills, New York.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks
shares in 45 countries, rose 0.4 percent.
China's exports handily beat forecasts in November, adding
to evidence of a stabilization in the world's second-largest
economy, while an unexpected drop in consumer inflation eased
fears of any imminent policy tightening.
"The strong labor data out of the U.S. and the robust trade
balance numbers from China suggest that global growth may be
better than the consensus view," said Boris Schlossberg,
managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management in New
York.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 5.33
points, or 0.03 percent, at 16,025.53. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index gained 3.28 points, or 0.18 percent, to 1,808.37.
The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 6.23 points, or 0.15
percent, to 4,068.75.
European shares ended up 0.2 percent, while Tokyo's
Nikkei climbed 2.3 percent.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
9/32, the yield at 2.848 percent.
YEN SLIPS VS DOLLAR, EURO
The euro rose as high as $1.3745, according to
Reuters data, as short-term interest rates in the euro zone
money market edged up after the European Central Bank last week
dented speculation of any imminent easing.
Against the yen, the euro climbed to 141.93 yen,
reaching highs not seen since October 2008. It was last trading
at 141.88, up 0.6 percent on the day.
The dollar gained 0.4 percent to 103.27 yen, having
risen to 103.32 yen, not far from the six-month peak of 103.37
set last Tuesday. The yen continued to underperform on the Bank
of Japan's ultra-loose monetary policy and the pick-up in risk
appetite.
Strong Chinese data helped lift copper prices, while
spot gold rose to $1,240 an ounce from $1,228.24.
Brent futures settled $2.22 a barrel lower at
$109.39 as well-supplied markets and limited demand from
European refiners pushed prices lower. U.S. crude ended
31 cents lower at $97.34.
Emerging market attention remained on Thailand after Prime
Minister Yingluck Shinawatra called snap elections in an attempt
to defuse the country's tensions. The Thai baht
rose almost 1 percent versus the dollar only to slide
along with Bangkok shares as anti-government protest
leaders vowed to fight on.