GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks retreat on Ukraine jitters, oil higher

* European shares off sharply on Ukraine, down 1.3 pct
* Dollar rises from four-month low, bond prices fall
* Oil up, gold futures lower
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, March 7 A surprisingly strong U.S.
jobs report on Friday sent bond and gold prices sharply lower
and initially lifted equity markets, but mounting tensions over
Ukraine led stocks in Europe and elsewhere to retreat, while
U.S. shares traded near flat.
Diplomatic efforts to cool the crisis in Ukraine calmed
markets earlier in the week, but as tensions rose over Russia's
intervention in Crimea, investors tried to shield themselves
from any potential confrontation before the weekend.
European blue chips exposed to Russia and Ukraine came under
renewed pressure as Germany's DAX index - considered
the most vulnerable to any fallout - fell 1.1 percent.
President Vladimir Putin rebuffed a warning from U.S.
President Barack Obama over Moscow's military intervention in
Crimea, saying on Friday that Russia could not ignore calls for
help from Russian speakers in Ukraine.
Putin said in a statement after an hour-long telephone call
that Moscow and Washington remain far apart, giving investors a
reason to take money off the table before the weekend.
"People are a little bit nervous to go into the weekend with
fully loaded long positions, given the ongoing Ukraine crisis,"
said Zeg Choudhry, head of trading at Northland Capital Partners
in Ilford, Britain.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
extended losses into the close, finishing down 1.3 percent at
1,326.70.
MSCI's all-country world equity index
retreated to trade 0.4 percent lower after earlier trading just
off peaks last seen at the end of 2007.
Stocks on Wall Street traded mostly flat, with the
better-than-expected non-farm payrolls report pushing the
benchmark S&P 500 index to a fresh intra-day high before it
retreated.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 24.03 points,
or 0.15 percent, at 16,445.92. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was down 0.87 points, or 0.05 percent, at 1,876.16. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was down 23.37 points, or 0.54
percent, at 4,328.75.
U.S. Treasuries yields rose to the highest levels in six
weeks after the February jobs report eased fears of an abrupt
slowdown in economic growth and kept the Federal Reserve on
track in reducing its monetary stimulus.
U.S. employers added 175,000 jobs to their payrolls last
month after creating 129,000 new positions in January, the U.S.
Labor Department said.
However, even as job growth accelerated sharply, the
unemployment rate rose to 6.7 percent from a five-year low of
6.6 percent.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes dropped 18/32 in price, the
yield rising to 2.81 percent, the highest since Jan.
23. It was last down 14/32 in price to yield 2.7879 percent.
The dollar rose from a four-month low. The dollar index
, a composite of six currency pairs, traded 0.05 percent
higher at 79.706. It earlier hit a bottom of 79.433 last seen on
Oct. 29.
The dollar was up 0.25 percent against the yen at
103.32 yen, while the euro rose 0.12 percent to $1.3875.
Gold futures for April delivery fell 1.03 percent to
$1,337.9 an ounce.
Global benchmark Brent crude oil was up 91 cents at
$109.01 a barrel. U.S. crude was up $1.23 at $102.79.