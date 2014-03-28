GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on China remarks, bond yields fall in Europe

* Wall Street rallies, S&P 500 cuts losses for the week
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, March 28 Global equity markets rose on
signs China will step in to support a cooling economy and on
mostly promising U.S. data, while government bonds yields fell
across the euro zone on renewed bets the European Central Bank
will ease policy next week.
Brent crude rose above $108 a barrel, heading for the first
weekly rise in five, on the U.S. data and concerns that possible
Western sanctions on Russia's energy sector could disrupt global
supplies.
Gold fell to fresh six-week lows under $1,300 an ounce and
was on track for a second straight weekly decline as the U.S.
economic outlook lifted the dollar and bolstered risk appetites.
A dip in sentiment this month offered confirmation that U.S.
economic growth slowed in the first quarter. But U.S. consumer
spending rose 0.3 percent in February, matching economists'
expectations, the Commerce Department said, after gaining 0.2
percent in January.
Equity markets were bolstered by Premier Li Keqiang's
comments that China had the necessary policies in place and
would push ahead with infrastructure investment to shore up
growth.
"This could avert a slowdown in China, and any stimulus that
helps growth somewhere should help growth globally," said Jack
Ablin, chief investment officer at BMO Private Bank in Chicago.
Wall Street opened higher, following gains in European
indices and a measure of equity markets around the globe.
Emerging market stocks also rose.
MSCI's all-country world index rose 0.8
percent, and the FTSE Eurofirst 300 index of regional
European shares was up 0.74 percent at 1332.0 points for its
fourth straight day of gains.
The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's consumer
sentiment index dipped to 80.0 this month from 81.6 in February,
a decline that did not faze investors. The index was little
changed from earlier in March.
"Sentiment was off a bit, but still reasonably high, which
is encouraging," Ablin said. "It seems like we're getting past
weather issues, which will allow us to look at fundamentals
again."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 142.25 points,
or 0.87 percent, to 16,406.48. The S&P 500 gained 16.94
points, or 0.92 percent, to 1,865.98 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 49.402 points, or 1.19 percent, to 4,200.635.
Spanish, Italian, Portuguese and Irish bond yields fell to
new historical lows as an unexpected drop in Spanish inflation
bolstered expectations the ECB could ease monetary policy
further.
Italy's cost of borrowing over 10 years fell to its lowest
since October 2005 at a Friday auction.
Data showed that Spanish consumer prices fell 0.2 percent
year-on-year in March, compared with a previous reading of 0.0
percent and a Reuters poll forecast of a 0.1 percent rise.
That led to expectations that inflation for the whole euro
zone, due on Monday, could fall below the 0.6 percent Reuters
consensus. The ECB's target is just below 2.0 percent.
The euro fell to a three-week low against the dollar, with
investors mindful of strong rhetoric from ECB officials about
its recent strength, but the single currency later recovered on
uncertainty over whether the bank will take action.
The euro has sagged since suggestions of more ECB action
this week from Germany - whose policymakers have in the past
repeatedly voiced concerns about unorthodox monetary easing.
The euro was slightly higher on the day at $1.3752,
having dipped to $1.3707 earlier.
The U.S. dollar rose 0.54 percent to 102.71 yen,
buoyed in part by expectations that the Federal Reserve may
start to tighten policy in the early part of next year.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell
11/32 in price to yield 2.7135 percent.
Brent oil was up 36 cents at $108.19 a barrel, while
U.S. crude was 40 cents higher at $101.68.
(Additional reporting by Jamie McGeever in London, Reporting
by Herbert Lash; Editing by Chris Reese)