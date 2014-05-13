GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St flat after hitting new highs; Europe shares rise

* Dow index climbs to new record despite soft data
* Key Europe index closes at 6-year high, buoyed by results
* Euro touches one-month low vs dollar on ECB outlook
(Adds oil settlement prices, volume)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, May 13 U.S. stocks were little changed
on Tuesday as the benchmark S&P 500 retreated slightly from an
intraday record, while an index of European shares ended at a
six-year high on solid corporate earnings and expectations of
more European Central Bank stimulus.
Unexpected weakness in U.S. retail sales boosted U.S.
Treasury prices. The benchmark 10-year note was last
up 12/32 in price to yield 2.61 percent, down from 2.66 percent
late Monday. Bond yields have remained lower than anticipated as
inflation remains weak and the growth picture remains murky.
After setting a closing high on Monday, its ninth of the
year, the S&P 500 rose to an intraday level of 1,902.17
despite the tepid U.S. retail sales data, which dampened hopes
of a surge in economic growth in the second quarter.
"New highs are usually a bullish event but we're not seeing
news to really inspire people, so we're holding in here," said
Michael O'Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading in
Greenwich, Connecticut.
In late afternoon trading, the Dow Jones industrial average
rose 24.55 points or 0.15 percent, to 16,720.02, the S&P
500 was up 1.83 points or 0.1 percent, to 1,898.48 and
the Nasdaq Composite fell 5.41 points or 0.13 percent,
to 4,138.45.
Volume was light with the session nearing its close, with
about 3.91 billion shares traded on U.S. exchanges, on pace to
finish below the 6.11 billion average so far this month,
according to data from BATS Global Markets.
EUROPE AND THE EURO
Sentiment in European equities was boosted by comments from
two Bundesbank sources that the German central bank was prepared
to support European Central Bank policy action, if needed, to
shore up the region's economy. This hit the euro, which extended
losses against the dollar.
The euro fell to a trough of $1.3688, its lowest
since April 7, on the ECB speculation. It was down 0.4 percent
on the day at $1.3699, also hurt after the German ZEW survey of
investor sentiment fell short of expectations.
The ZEW survey contributed to expectations the ECB will ease
monetary policy further next month.
"We see the euro trading with a downward bias given the
market is expecting some kind of easing from the ECB next month.
It is still not clear whether it will do quantitative easing,
but a rate cut is more likely," said Yujiro Goto, currency
strategist at Nomura.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of the
region's biggest companies by market cap closed up 0.3 percent
at 1,368.75, its highest level since May 2008, while Britain's
FTSE finished at a 14-1/2 year high.
The run of positive corporate news continued in Europe, with
Germany's ThyssenKrupp raising its full-year earnings
outlook, while aerospace group Airbus Group reported
better-than-expected profits and reaffirmed its financial goals
for the year.
Oil prices continued their climb, as U.S. light crude oil
settled up $1.11 at $101.70 a barrel, while Brent crude
settled up 83 cents to $109.24.
(Additional reporting by Blaise Robinson, Anirban Nag and
Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Bernadette Baum, Dan Grebler
and Meredith Mazzilli)