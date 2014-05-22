GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain, bonds dip after upbeat economic data

* U.S. stocks end higher; dollar gains against major
currencies
* U.S., China factory sector data supportive
* Euro zone PMIs show euro zone recovery intact
(Updates with U.S. market close)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, May 22 World stock indexes climbed on
Thursday as data showed factory activity picked up in both the
United States and China, while U.S. Treasuries prices slipped on
the signs of growth in the world's largest economies.
The dollar rose against major currencies as the higher bond
yields revived appeal for the greenback.
China's factory sector had its best performance in five
months in May, while U.S. factory output growth hit its fastest
pace since February 2011, providing support for stocks.
In Europe, an unexpected pickup in the service industry was
offset by lackluster factory activity, though it was enough to
show the euro zone's fragile recovery has some traction.
"The U.S. manufacturing (sector) is certainly in an
expansion mode, and that's a good indication going forward, that
it will remain on the bullish side of the equation for some
time," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell
Global Capital in New York.
The United States endured a sluggish first quarter, which
has given the Federal Reserve some pause, and minutes of its
last policy meeting show it in no rush to raise rates.
MSCI's all-world equity index, which tracks
shares in 45 nations, gained 0.4 percent. On Wall Street, the
Dow Jones industrial average rose 10.02 points, or 0.06
percent, at 16,543.08. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 4.46 points, or 0.24 percent, at 1,892.49. The Nasdaq
Composite Index was up 22.81 points, or 0.55 percent, at
4,154.34.
Wall Street's advance was led by small-cap shares and some
momentum names, including Salesforce.com, which rose 6.1
percent to $53.27. Housing stocks ranked among the market's
biggest outperformers, with the housing index up 1.2
percent after existing home sales rebounded in April.
European shares finished up 0.1 percent though off
early highs as worries over the French economy pulled the Paris
bourse lower.
The dollar index, reflecting the greenback's value
against the euro, yen and four other currencies, gained 0.2
percent at 80.24.
The euro fell 0.2 percent versus the greenback at $1.3652
, holding above a three-month low of $1.36345 on
Wednesday, while the dollar gained 0.4 percent against the yen
at 101.79 yen after hitting a 3-1/2-month low against the
yen a day earlier.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last down
4/32 in price to yield 2.5517 percent, from 2.536 percent late
Wednesday.
"To justify a further fall in yields, we would need to see
worse economic data," said Anthony Valeri, market strategist at
LPL Financial in San Diego.
Low-rated euro zone bonds stabilized as expectations the
European Central Bank will ease monetary policy overshadowed
concerns about EU elections.
GOLD GAINS, OIL SLIPS
Gold prices rose, boosted by the Fed's minutes. Spot gold
rose 0.2 percent to $1,294.44 an ounce.
Oil prices slid as investors took profits following a rally
driven by ongoing violence in Libya and upbeat economic data in
China and the United States.
Brent crude oil dipped 19 cents to settle at $110.36
a barrel, while U.S. crude fell 33 cents to settle at
$103.74.
