GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks mixed, dollar dips against euro on jobs data

* U.S. jobless claims unexpectedly rise
* European stocks close near one-week lows
* Investors eyeing Fed meeting next week to gauge timing of
next rate hike
(Adds close of U.S. stocks, updates other prices)
By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, Sept 11 U.S. stocks closed little
changed on Thursday and the dollar dipped slightly against the
euro, as data showing more Americans tapping unemployment
benefits muddied views on when U.S. policymakers might first
raise interest rates.
But while the number of people filing new claims for U.S.
unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week, those claims
remained near pre-recession levels.
The timing of an expected rate hike in the United States has
become a central question for global markets. Policymakers meet
next week, although a rate hike is not expected until next year
at the earliest.
"This week is the beginning of markets being concerned more
broadly that however much the Fed would like its normalization
to be smooth and serene, that it may end up being more harsh on
asset markets than had previously been anticipated," said Steven
Englander, global head of G10 foreign exchange strategy at
CitiFX in New York.
The data moved the euro further off 14-month lows against
the greenback reached earlier this week.
However, the dollar advanced against the yen. Though the
gain was slight, it was enough to push the greenback to end the
day above 107 yen and hit a new six-year high against the
Japanese currency.
The dollar was last up 0.28 percent against the yen,
at 107.1200 yen.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback versus a
basket of six currencies, rose 0.023 points or 0.03 percent, to
84.306.
The euro was last up 0.01 percent, at $1.2917, while
Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index dropped 0.13
percent at 1,383.94.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 19.71 points,
or 0.12 percent, to 17,049, the S&P 500 gained 1.76
points, or 0.09 percent, to 1,997.45 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 5.28 points, or 0.12 percent, to 4,591.81.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks
shares in 45 nations, remained unchanged at 428.16.
Spot gold prices fell $7.91 or 0.63 percent, to
$1,240.49 an ounce. Gold futures were last down 0.32
percent, at $1,241.3 an ounce.
Brent crude was last up $0.13, or up 0.13 percent,
at $98.17 a barrel. U.S. crude was last up $1.51, or up
1.65 percent, at $93.18 per barrel.
(Additional reporting by Richard Leong and Karen Brettell in
New York; Editing by Leslie Adler and Diane Craft)