GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil hits two-year low; dollar rises ahead of Fed

* Brent at lows last seen in July 2012, but U.S. crude settles higher

* U.S. stocks fall as investors sell stocks to make space for Alibaba

* Dollar gains on expectations Fed may say when rates to rise (Adds oil settlement prices)

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Sept 15 Brent crude fell below $97 per barrel on Monday, its lowest in more than two years, as weak Chinese economic data cut the prospect for global demand at a time of abundant supply, while expectations that the Federal Reserve will provide new details this week about its plans to raise interest rates lifted the dollar.

Chinese factory output grew at the weakest pace in nearly six years in August as growth in other key sectors also cooled, raising fears the world's second-largest economy may be at risk of a sharp slowdown.

The Brent contract for October delivery, which expired on Monday, fell as low as $96.21 a barrel, its weakest since July 2012. The contract later pared some losses to settle down 46 cents at $96.65 a barrel. The November contract for Brent fell 8 cents a barrel to settle at $97.88.

News that Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak will meet OPEC officials on Tuesday in Vienna was cited as helping pull oil prices off lows.

"Maybe the pullback on the China data was a little overdone," said Gene McGillian, an analyst at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut, echoing the sentiment of other analysts.

U.S. crude rose 65 cents to settle at $92.92 a barrel.

The dollar rose on expectations the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee will affirm the U.S. economy's steady recovery at the end of a two-day Fed meeting on Wednesday and possibly provide a timeline as to when it would start to raise rates.

U.S. manufacturing output fell for the first time in seven months in August, but the underlying trend remained consistent with steadily rising factory activity. That was confirmed by other data showing factory activity in New York state jumped to its highest level in nearly five years in September.

The euro fell 0.21 percent against the dollar to $1.2937, while the dollar index, a measure of the dollar's strength against a basket of major currencies, traded flat at 84.243. The Japanese yen slipped 0.12 percent against the dollar to 107.19.

Most U.S. stocks fell, dragged lower by the tech sector as investors made space in their portfolios for Alibaba's planned initial public offering later this week, and biotech shares weighed further on the Nasdaq.

"The Alibaba IPO is going to have a big effect, drawing money out of some stocks, and how it performs can help say a lot about the tech sector," said Rick Meckler, president of LibertyView Capital Management in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Oil giant Chevron, up 1.5 percent at $124.53, added the most points to the Dow's rise.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 45.34 points, or 0.27 percent, at 17,032.85. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 0.78 point, or 0.04 percent, at 1,984.76. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 45.42 points, or 0.99 percent, at 4,522.18.

MSCI's all-country world index of equity performance across 45 countries fell 0.18 percent to 425.42.

In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top regional shares closed down 0.05 percent at 1,382.32.

U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on bargain hunting encouraged by fresh signs of spotty economic growth, which might slow the Fed's shift away from loose monetary polices.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 7/32 in price to yield 2.5887 percent. (Additional reporting by Patrick Graham in London; Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)