GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rise after Scotland vote, Alibaba awaited

* Equities breathe sigh of relief after Scotland vote * World stocks head for fifth week of gains in six * Alibaba prices IPO at top of range, bolstering sentiment (Updates with open of U.S. trading; changes dateline; previous LONDON) By Ryan Vlastelica NEW YORK, Sept 19 Stock markets around the world rose on Friday after Scotland voted to remain in the United Kingdom and removed an element of uncertainty for equity markets, which were on track for a week of strong gains. Investors were also eagerly awaiting the initial public offering of Alibaba Group, slated to debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday. A strong opening-day performance could add to the broader risk appetite of the market. Scotland voted to remain in the UK by 55 percent to 45 percent, a clear outcome likely to bring relief to a number of countries in Europe. Many had worried that independence would diminish the United Kingdom's standing in the world and sow financial, economic and political uncertainty during months of negotiations. In addition, it was seen as sapping the strength of similar secessionist pressures in Catalonia. "I am happy today, risk is back on, everybody is happy today," said Geir Lode, head of global equities for fund manager Hermes in London. "We have Scotland, Alibaba is huge - what could be better?" U.S. shares of Royal Bank of Scotland rose 2.2 percent while an index of European shares rose 0.3 percent. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 45.92 points, or 0.27 percent, at 17,311.91. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 3.14 points, or 0.16 percent, at 2,014.50. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 2.82 points, or 0.06 percent, at 4,596.24. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up 2/32, the yield at 2.62 percent. MSCI's global share index edge up 0.01 percent and was on track for a fifth weekly gain in the last six, as were major U.S. indexes. Equities have been boosted of late by further assurances that interest rates are likely to remain at record lows in many major economies for some time. The dollar index, which tracks the currency against a basket of six peers, rose 0.5 percent to 84.73, its strongest level in more than four years. The euro shed about 0.6 percent to $1.2840 after hitting a 14-month low on Thursday, when it fell as low as $1.2834. Brent crude was flat at $97.74 per barrel while U.S. crude slipped 1 percent to $92.06. Traditional safe-haven gold fell 0.4 percent while silver was down 1 percent. Copper dipped 0.1 percent. (Editing by Dan Grebler)