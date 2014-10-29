GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks mixed, investors hope for comforting Fed message

* Investors hope for soothing Fed message
By Yasmeen Abutaleb
NEW YORK, Oct 29 Global equity markets were
mixed on Wednesday ahead of a policy statement in which the
Federal Reserve is widely expected to announce the end of its
stimulus program but say it will wait to raise interest rates
due to concerns about economic growth.
The Fed is likely to say it will no longer add to its
holdings of Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities,
effectively ending a program that at its peak pumped $85 billion
a month into the financial system to hold interest rates down
and boost the flagging economy.
Currency and fixed income markets were also subdued ahead of
the Fed statement, as the dollar and major government bond
yields were little changed.
Major indexes on Wall Street turned negative after edging
higher at the open.
"There's unease about what (the Fed) is going to say or do,"
said Andrew Slimmon, senior portfolio manager at Global
Investment Solutions of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management in
Chicago, who manages $4.2 billion in global equities strategies.
"The focus is back to the Fed and that might be why the
market is a little weaker."
MSCI's index of equities in 45 countries
rose 0.2 percent and the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index of leading companies closed up 0.1 percent.
Germany's biggest lender, Deutsche Bank,announced
a third-quarter net loss on heavy legal costs. Shares fell 2.4
percent.
Better-than-expected U.S. corporate earnings have helped
ease global growth concerns. With 245 companies in the S&P 500
having reported third-quarter earnings so far, 73.5 percent have
beat analyst expectations, according to Thomson Reuters. Over
the past four quarters, 67 percent of companies have beat
estimates.
In Europe about a third of companies listed on the STOXX
Europe 600 benchmark have reported results so far, with
66 percent beating profit forecasts, Thomson Reuters data show.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 22.62 points,
or 0.13 percent, to 16,983.13, the S&P 500 lost 4 points,
or 0.2 percent, to 1,981.05 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 27.16 points, or 0.59 percent, to 4,537.14.
The dollar fell against the euro to $1.2755, down 0.2
percent, and fell against a basket of major currencies by
0.15 percent.
The 10-year Treasury notes fell 11/32 in price
to yield 2.3210 percent.
The German Bund yield fell to 0.895 percent
after Germany sold 10-year bonds at auction on Wednesday but
bids failed to match the amount on offer, making it the ninth
technically "failed" bond auction this year.
Oil traded higher as Brent crude rose 1.6 percent to
$87.38 a barrel and U.S. crude rose 1.3 percent to
$82.49.
