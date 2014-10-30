GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar surges as Fed ends QE on hawkish note

* Dollar and bond yields jump on Fed's confidence in economy
By Yasmeen Abutaleb
NEW YORK, Oct 30 The dollar surged to a
three-week high and government bond yields rose on Thursday, one
day after the U.S. Federal Reserve took a more hawkish tone in
its assessment of the economy as it announced the end of its
six-year bond-buying program.
Global equity markets rose, led by a late-day surge on Wall
Street, following the release of surprisingly strong
third-quarter economic growth in the United States.
The Fed's decision to halt new purchases of Treasury bonds
and mortgage-backed securities had been expected. But investors
were somewhat surprised by the central bank's expression of
confidence in the U.S. recovery, despite global growth concerns.
The policy statement prompted markets to rethink the growing
consensus that the Fed's first interest-rate hike would not be
until late in 2015.
The Fed did note in its statement Wednesday after its
meeting that overnight borrowing costs would remain near zero
for a "considerable time."
"The tone in the statement was relatively more hawkish than
had been anticipated," said Mohannad Aama, managing director of
Beam Capital Management LLC in New York. "
The dollar rose 0.2 percent against a basket of six
major currencies and also rose 0.2 percent against the euro, to
$1.2607. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield
rose 4/32 in price to yield 2.3085 percent.
MSCI's index of equities in 45 countries
rose 0.1 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 221.11 points,
or 1.3 percent, to 17,195.42, the S&P 500 gained 12.35
points, or 0.62 percent, to 1,994.65, and the Nasdaq Composite
added 16.91 points, or 0.37 percent, to 4,566.14.
Visa Inc surged 10.2 percent and was the biggest boost
to both the Dow and S&P 500 a day after it reported adjusted
earnings that topped expectations, and said the mobile payment
industry would be a "great driver" for business.
Gold slumped to a three-week low just under $1,200 an ounce
, pressured by the strong dollar. Oil also fell, with
Brent crude down 1.3 percent to $86.02 a barrel and U.S.
crude down 1.5 percent to $80.96 a barrel. A stronger
dollar makes commodities priced in the currency, including oil,
costlier for buyers using other denominations
Brazilian assets rallied, a day after the central bank
unexpectedly hiked interest rates, which signaled that President
Dilma Rousseff may make market-friendly policy changes after her
narrow re-election victory on Sunday.
The real jumped as much as 3 percent while the
benchmark Bovespa index rose 2.8 percent. The real had
hit a nine-year low against the dollar on Monday after Rousseff
defeated challenger Aecio Neves.
