GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rally, yen slumps as BOJ ramps up stimulus

* BOJ surprises markets as it boosts stimulus program
* Dow industrials set new intra-day high,
* Nikkei surge 4.8 pct to highest since November 2007
* Bond prices fall as economic growth looks stronger
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Oct 31 Global equity markets rallied
and the yen fell to a nearly seven-year low against the dollar
on Friday after the Bank of Japan surprised financial markets by
ramping up its massive stimulus program.
The unexpected jolt from the BOJ put the dollar on track for
its biggest daily gain against the yen in 18 months, while
driving gold and silver to their lowest since 2010.
The stronger dollar also pushed Brent crude toward its
steepest monthly decline since 2012 as the oil benchmark fell
below $85 a barrel.
Equity markets surged as the BOJ decision to buy more assets
helped ease concerns about the end of the U.S. Federal Reserve's
own stimulus program and the European Central Bank's reluctance
to date to engage in large-scale bond-buying.
The BOJ's board voted 5-4 to accelerate its buying of
government bonds, while tripling its purchases of
exchange-traded funds and real-estate investment trusts.
Also, Japan's $1.2 trillion Government Pension Investment
Fund announced new portfolio allocations that will double its
holdings of domestic and foreign stock holdings.
"It's not just the (BOJ's) easing, but the asset allocation
from the pension plan is of course also helpful," said Paul
Zemsky, chief investment officer of multi-asset strategies and
solutions at Voya Investment Management in New York.
"Economic growth (in the United States) is looking pretty
good, earnings are good... we will end the year certainly closer
to 2,100 than 2,000 on the S&P 500."
MSCI's all-country world equity index rose
0.9 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares gained 1.8 percent. In Tokyo, the Nikkei
jumped 4.8 percent.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average hit
a record intraday high and the benchmark S&P 500 came
within 0.25 percent of its record.
The Dow was up 188.93 points, or 1.10 percent, at 17,384.35.
The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 21.07 points, or
1.06 percent, at 2,015.72. The Nasdaq Composite Index
was up 61.78 points, or 1.35 percent, at 4,627.92.
The dollar surged past its Oct. 1 high of 110.09 yen, rising
as far as 112.42 yen, its highest since January 2008. The
greenback climbed 3.2 percent on the day, on course for its
biggest gain since April 2013.
The euro jumped to a six-week high against the yen
of 140.70 yen, and fell 0.83 percent to $1.2507
against the dollar.
The dollar index, a measure of the greenback against
six major currencies, was up 1.14 percent at 87.132.
U.S. Treasury debt prices fell as investors moved away from
safe-haven bonds and grew more optimistic about prospects for
the world's largest economy.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell 12/32 in
price to yield 2.3461 percent.
Brent crude oil fell below $85 a barrel on a firmer dollar
and a well-supplied market.
Brent for December was down $1.43 at $84.81 a
barrel. U.S. crude was down $1.29 at $79.83.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Dan Grebler)