GLOBAL MARKETS-Central bank views lift dollar; Wall St touches record

* Dollar at seven-year high vs yen, two-year high vs euro

* After BOJ, investors look for more ECB stimulus

* Chinese data adds note of caution for investors

* S&P 500 touches record high (Adds oil settlement prices)

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Nov 3 The dollar scaled multi-year highs against both the yen and euro on Monday, adding to gains built on the Bank of Japan's surprising stimulus announcement from last week, but equity markets slipped after weak data out of China and Europe.

U.S. stocks were little changed, as investors paused after a sharp rally on Friday and ahead of U.S. elections on Tuesday, although economic data pointed to a slowly strengthening economy. The benchmark S&P index briefly pushed to a fresh record of 2,024.46 at the high of the session.

"A decelerating China, a very stimulative driven equity story in Japan and a Europe that is flat-lining leaves one option that is obvious, U.S. equities," said Peter Kenny, chief market strategist at Clearpool Group in New York.

"And today, conveniently for the markets, there is an election tomorrow, so we get a pause in our trend higher off of the election calendar that helps the market digest recent gains."

An index of global equities slipped after data showing China's economy losing momentum. The MSCI all-country world equity index was off 0.6 percent.

China's services sector grew at its slowest pace in nine months, the National Bureau of Statistics said, as a cooling property sector weighed on demand.

Another official purchasing managers' index survey on Saturday showed factory activity in the world's second-largest economy unexpectedly fell to a five-month low in October as firms fought slowing orders and rising borrowing costs.

Final European manufacturing PMI data for October showed activity in France contracted by less than first reported , while German factory activity rebounded after a slight shrinkage in September.

The disappointing data pulled European shares lower as they retreated from a four-week high. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down 0.9 percent to 1,340.38 after rising to as much as 1,355.16, the highest since early October.

Two U.S. industry reports showed the manufacturing sector continues to expand, while automakers reported their strongest October sales in years.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 28.07 points, or 0.16 percent, to 17,362.45, the S&P 500 lost 1.19 points, or 0.06 percent, to 2,016.86 and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.19 points, or 0.07 percent, to 4,633.93.

The BOJ last week said it would boost its massive stimulus spending, due to worry about weak growth. There are expectations the European Central Bank, which meets on Thursday, will also eventually resort to large-scale purchases of government bonds.

The dollar climbed as high as 114.20 yen, its highest level since December 2007, and was last up 1.3 percent at 113.77.

The euro hit a low of $1.2441, its weakest since August 2012. It was last down 0.3 percent at $1.2484.

The dollar, up 0.5 percent, touched highs not seen since mid-2010 versus a basket of currencies and was on track for a fourth straight day of gains.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was down 4/32, the yield at 2.3478 percent.

The greenback's strength led to a decline in gold, which held near four-year lows. The metal last traded down 6.6 percent $1,168 an ounce.

Oil also came under pressure from the dollar's climb. Brent crude fell $1.08 to settle at $85.78 a barrel. U.S. crude settled down $1.76 cents at $78.78, its lowest level since June 2012. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)