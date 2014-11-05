GLOBAL MARKETS-Republican gains push dollar to 7-year high versus yen

* Republicans seize control of U.S. Senate in election rout * European shares jump 1.7 percent, Dow sets record high * Crude prices rebound on surprise fall in inventories (Adds close of European bond, stock markets) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, Nov 5 The dollar surged to a seven-year high against the yen and global equity markets rallied on Wednesday on news of strong private-sector U.S. job growth and after the Republican Party seized control of the U.S. Senate in midterm elections, auguring well for pro-energy and other business policies. The Dow advanced to a record high on the sweeping Republican victory that dealt a punishing blow to President Barack Obama, which is expected to limit his legislative agenda in his last two years in office. The beaten-down energy sector was the second-biggest gainer of the S&P 500's 10 sectors, rising 1.7 percent, as the Republican majority could lead to approval of oil and natural gas pipelines, and reforms for crude and natural gas export laws. "In the end the results were pretty decisive," said John Carey, a portfolio manager at Pioneer Investment Management in Boston. "That's good news for the industries that had been subject to regulatory issues." MSCI's all-country world stock index rose 0.3 percent, while both the Dow and S&P 500 traded above closing highs set last week. Stocks in Europe rose about 1.7 percent, helped by solid company results such as British retailer Marks & Spencer, whose shares surged 9.7 percent. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 98.23 points, or 0.57 percent, to 17,482.07. The S&P 500 gained 9.42 points, or 0.47 percent, to 2,021.52 and the Nasdaq Composite added 6.32 points, or 0.14 percent, to 4,629.96. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 blue-chip index rose 1.69 percent to close at 1,348.99. The blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index rose 1.89 percent to close at 3,091.54. Some traders said the rally in Europe could be short-lived if European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi fails on Thursday to unveil new stimulus measures to spur growth in the struggling euro zone. Most euro zone bond yields edged up as investors asked if the ECB can boost the region's flagging economy. Yields on 10-year German bunds rose to 0.828 percent. The dollar rose to 114.84 yen, its highest since November 2007, and last traded at 114.56, up 0.86 percent. The dollar index soared to 87.606, its highest in more than four years, before paring gains to trade up 0.47 percent at 87.394. The euro fell 0.47 percent to $1.2485. U.S. Treasury debt yields rose after payroll processor ADP reported solid U.S. private-sector job growth in October but later pared losses to trade flat. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell 3/32 in price to yield 2.3550 percent. Brent oil touched a new four-year low, briefly sinking below $82 a barrel after weak Chinese and European data, but strong U.S. employment figures and a surprise fall in inventories turned Brent and U.S. crude higher. Services sector growth in China weakened in October as new business cooled, a private survey showed, and euro zone business growth picked up less than expected last month despite price cutting. Brent crude for December rose 50 cents to $83.32 a barrel. U.S. crude futures rose $1.10 to $78.29. (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Chris Reese)