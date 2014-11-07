GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar slips, stocks flat after U.S. jobs data

* U.S. payrolls data below forecast but seen as robust
* Dollar retreats from 4 1/2-year high after U.S. jobs data
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK , Nov 7 The dollar slipped and global
equity markets were mostly flat on Friday after a solid but
below-expectations U.S. jobs report for October took the edge
off a months-long rally in both the greenback and stocks.
U.S. job growth increased at a brisk clip in October and
unemployment fell to a six-year low of 5.8 percent, underscoring
the American economy's resilience in the face of slowing global
demand.
Yields on U.S. Treasuries came off one-month peaks posted
shortly before the release of a Labor Department report that
showed employers added 214,000 jobs last month, below the
231,000 increase forecast by economists polled by Reuters.
Wall Street was mixed in a narrow range, and MSCI's
all-country world index, a gauge of stock
performance in 45 countries, was flat at 418.20.
"It's hard to not bet on the economy, with the fundamentals
looking like a full house: earnings are rock solid, we're
growing at a nice pace and confidence is up," said David Kelly,
chief global strategist for JPMorgan Funds in New York.
"The number was slightly weaker than expected, but until we
see real weakness or higher interest rates, we'll continue to be
overweight on equities."
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 1.45
points, or 0.01 percent, to 17,553.02. The S&P 500 rose
1.07 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,032.28 while the Nasdaq
Composite lost 12.14 points, or 0.26 percent, to
4,626.33.
In Europe, shares lost ground as pessimism over economic
growth and loan demand in the region hit bank stocks, while the
U.S. jobs data did little to buoy investor sentiment.
European equities had staged a short-lived rally on Thursday
after European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi reiterated plans
to revive the struggling euro zone by pumping more money into
the economy.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.51
percent to close at a provisional 1,344.57.
The euro slipped briefly to a 26-month low at $1.2357
before rebounding for a 0.35 percent gain on the day at $1.2416.
The dollar fell 0.28 percent to 114.88 yen, pulling
back from Thursday's seven-year peak of 115.49 yen, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
The U.S. dollar index, a measure of the greenback against a
basket of currencies, reached a high of 88.19, its best since
June 2010, before slipping back to 87.757, a loss of 0.29
percent on the day.
Brent crude oil steadied above $83 a barrel, consolidating
after several months of sharp falls, as the U.S. jobs data
pointed to stronger economic growth and the dollar remained near
four-year highs.
Brent was up 75 cents at $83.61 a barrel. U.S. crude
was up $1.12 at $79.03 a barrel.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 20/32
in price to yield 2.3157, after hitting a one-month high of
2.407 percent before the jobs data.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Additional reporting by Ryan
Vlastelica in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)