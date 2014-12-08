GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks stumble, oil falls to 5-year lows

* Weak Chinese, Japanese data hurt U.S., European stocks
* ECB's Nowotny fuels QE expectations with stark warning
* Oil price hits five-year low on view of oversupply
* U.S., German government bonds get lift on growth worries
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Dec 8 U.S. and European stocks fell on
Monday after weak Chinese and Japanese data stoked worries about
slowing global economic growth, while oil prices sank to
five-year lows on expectations of oversupply into 2015.
The euro sagged to 2-1/2-year lows against the dollar after
European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny warned of a
"massive weakening" of the euro zone economy and said the
purchase of state bonds could provide a boost. His comments came
just days after Standard and Poor's downgraded its credit rating
on Italy, the bloc's third-largest economy, to a level just
above junk status.
Nowotny's remarks raised bets in the bond market for a fresh
round of ECB stimulus in the first quarter of 2015.
Data out of Asia and the sell-off in oil took a toll on
sentiment.
In energy markets, Brent crude settled down $2.88 or
4.17 percent at $66.19 a barrel, a five-year low, on predictions
that oversupply would keep building until next year after OPEC
decided not to cut output. U.S. crude futures settled
down $2.79 a barrel, or 4.24 percent, at $63.05.
Japan reported its third-quarter economic contraction was
deeper than previously thought, while China's unexpectedly weak
import data signaled slowing demand in the world's second-
biggest economy.
The disappointing economic developments abroad overshadowed
Friday's robust U.S. jobs report, which revived bets the Federal
Reserve might consider ending its near-zero interest rate policy
in mid-2015.
"I think people are looking at the potential ripple effects
from the slide in oil. You're seeing some of these ripple
effects today," said Michael James, managing director of equity
trading at Wedbush Securities in Los Angeles, noting there also
seems to be profit-taking as year's end draws near.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed down 106.31
points, or 0.59 percent, at 17,852.48, the S&P 500 ended
15.06 points, or 0.73 percent, lower at 2,060.31 and the Nasdaq
Composite finished down 40.06 points, or 0.84 percent,
at 4,740.69.
The FTSEurofirst 300 ended down 0.7 percent at
1,395.44, while Tokyo's Nikkei eked out a 0.08 percent
gain.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks
shares in 45 nations, fell 2.88 points, or 0.68 percent, to
421.87.
In the currency market, the euro fell to a more than
2-1/2-year low against the greenback at $1.2247 before
rebounding to $1.2309 in U.S. trading, up 0.2 percent
from Friday.
The dollar also retreated against the yen and other major
currencies as traders booked some profits on the U.S. currency's
recent gains linked to expectations the Federal Reserve might
raise interest rates sooner in 2015 than had been expected.
The dollar was down 0.6 percent at 120.71 yen after
striking a seven-year peak of 121.84 yen in Asian trading.
Bets on a fresh round of ECB stimulus in the first quarter
of 2015 helped boost prices of U.S. and German government bonds.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. yields fell to 2.26 percent
and 10-year Bund yields declined to 0.72 percent.
Spot gold prices edged up 1 percent at $1,204.50 an
ounce on some safe-haven demand on the modest losses in U.S. and
European equity prices.
