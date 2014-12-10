GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares fall on oil's five-year low; dollar slides

* Oil drops to five-year lows, hitting energy stocks

* U.S. indexes plunge more than 1 percent

* Dollar dips against yen

* China inflation falls to 5-year low

* Greek markets under pressure, record low Bund yield (Adds oil settlement)

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, Dec 10 Oil prices slumped to five-year lows on Wednesday and U.S. and European equity markets fell as investors, worried about the Greek and Chinese economies, withdrew from riskier positions and bought Japanese yen, which rose against the U.S. dollar.

Brent crude oil fell to $63.56 a barrel, the lowest since July 2009, on signs of oversupply and waning demand. U.S. and European markets were dragged lower by losses in energy, with all three major U.S. stock indexes plunging more than 1.5 percent. The S&P energy index was last off roughly 3 percent as the worst-performing sector.

Oil prices have been under pressure from the dollar's strength and OPEC's decision against an output cut. Brent crude settled down $2.60, or 3.89 percent, at $64.24 a barrel. U.S. crude settled down $2.88, or 4.51 percent, at $60.94 a barrel.

"Crude oil is under punishment today once again on the back of the OPEC news. OPEC has cut its demand forecast for next year and this has unbalanced the demand and supply equation further and traders are not liking the sound of this at all," said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at AvaTrade.

The drag on European energy shares sent the region's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index into negative territory for a third straight session.

Chinese shares rebounded after data showed inflation in the world's second-biggest economy hit a five-year low last month, kindling hopes for more monetary policy easing. The losses in U.S. and European shares overshadowed the gains, however.

In Europe, Greek shares were among the top losers on mounting concerns over the country's politics, down 1 percent, adding to Tuesday's roughly 13 percent plunge.

The dollar was on track to post its biggest three-day loss against the yen in 1-1/2 years on worries over Greece and the weakness in Chinese economic data. The greenback was last down nearly 1.35 percent against the yen at 118.11 yen. The yen is viewed as a safe-haven currency during times when investors are more risk-averse or economic fundamentals are uncertain.

U.S. government bond yields, which move inversely to prices, fell after strong demand at an auction of 10-year notes and on safe-haven bids, while German government bond yields fell to record lows on safe-haven demand. U.S. 30-year yields hit 2.82 percent, their lowest since Oct. 16.

MSCI's all-country world equity index was last down 1.2 percent at 415.20. Europe's FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down 0.43 percent at 1,357.21.

The Dow Jones industrial average was last down 262.69 points, or 1.48 percent, at 17,538.51. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 32.79 points, or 1.59 percent, at 2,027.03. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 81.77 points, or 1.72 percent, at 4,684.69.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last up 18/32 in price to yield 2.16 percent.

Gold dipped after touching seven-week highs on the pullback in equity markets and the dollar. Spot gold prices were last down 0.19 percent at $1,228.00 an ounce.

(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Additional reporting by Jamie McGeever and Sudip Kar-Gupta in London and Chuck Mikolajczak and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)