GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil falls, stocks mostly rebound as Fed meets

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Dec 16 Oil prices pared losses and global equity markets partially rebounded on Tuesday in roller-coaster trading as investors snapped up beaten-down energy stocks and wagered the Federal Reserve will show caution amid the turmoil sparked by crude's collapse.

Russia's huge emergency rate hike overnight failed to stabilize the ruble's decline, which jolted markets, and German Bund yields hit a new low as a collapse in Russian financial markets sent investors scurrying for top-rated assets.

Three retail trading platforms halted trading in rubles, citing growing signs of stress among the banks that underpin that trade, as speculation mounted that Moscow will impose capital controls within the next few days.

Russian stocks on the dollar-denominated RTS index slumped 12.4 percent and sovereign and corporate bonds also retreated. The dollar rose as much as 25 percent against the ruble RUB-MCX= in spot markets, before paring gains to trade almost 5 percent higher.

"If you have a deeply mono-export culture which is linked to oil, then the consequences of much-lower oil prices are quite unfortunate," said Sebastien Galy, senior foreign exchange analyst at Societe Generale in New York.

Brent crude trimmed losses to trade just below $60 a barrel after breaking through that level in a plunge of more than 4 percent to plumb a July 2009 low. U.S. oil prices rallied abruptly to settle near break-even on what traders said was a mix of profit-taking and positioning ahead of options expiry.

European shares staged a late rebound as the ruble recovered much of the day's losses against the dollar. Traders pointed to comments by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, who said Russia had made constructive moves toward possibly reducing tensions in Ukraine.

Paul Mendelsohn, chief investment strategist at Windham Financial Services in Charlotte, Vermont, said markets will remain volatile, citing unresolved concerns over the ruble's collapse, Ukraine, Greek elections and declines in the stock markets of oil-producing nations.

"We are not out of the woods yet," he said. Mendelsohn said low valuations in energy turned U.S. equities around before most stocks retreated in a late-day sell-off. Trading was heavy, with volume 30 percent more than the month's daily average.

"There are many, many stocks, especially in the energy sector, that were just trading at absolute ridiculous prices to their fair market valuation," he said.

Energy rose 0.7 percent, the only U.S. equity sector to manage meaningful gains.

After being higher most of the day, the Dow Jones industrial average closed down 111.97 points, or 0.65 percent, at 17,068.87. The S&P 500 lost 16.89 points, or 0.85 percent, to 1,972.74 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 57.32 points, or 1.24 percent, to 4,547.83.

In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of pan-regional shares closed 1.9 percent higher at 1,315.19, while MSCI's all-country world index retreated, trading 0.1 percent lower at 403.19.

Market participants said a policy statement from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday after a two-day meeting will show whether it widened the door for higher interest rates next year. In October, the Fed repeated that benchmark rates were unlikely to rise for a "considerable time."

Brent crude cut more than half its losses but still settled down $1.20 at $59.86.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures rose 2 cents to settle at $55.93 a barrel.

Tumbling oil prices spurred a fresh wave of safe-haven bids for U.S. government debt, sending the 30-year yield to its lowest in more two years as investors worried about how the plunge in crude prices might harm the global economy.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose 15/32 in price to yield 2.0625 percent, after yields earlier fell as low as 2.009 percent.

The dollar hovered at its lowest level against the safe-haven yen in roughly a month.

The euro was last up 0.59 percent against the dollar at $1.2509. The dollar was last down 1.05 percent against the yen at 116.56 yen.

Reporting by Herb Lash