GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities extend rally, oil rebounds

* ECB questions sour European shares after 3-day rally
* Wall St rises 0.25 percent in opening deals
* BOJ sticks with bond buying, ECB creeping closer to QE
* Rouble bounces over 3 percent, oil above $60 a barrel
By Marc Jones and David Gaffen
LONDON/NEW YORK, Dec 19 Equity markets worldwide
extended the week's rally on Friday, and oil prices rebounded
from recent lows as traders said investors were starting to
reduce exposure as the end of year approaches.
Wall Street posted modest gains after the S&P 500's best
two-day rally in three years brought the index within 1 percent
of an all-time high, built on favorable comments from the U.S.
Federal Reserve.
Markets overall were ending 2014's final full week of trade
on a high. Wall Street's momentum, hopes that Russia was
stabilizing and a recommitment from Japan to its massive
stimulus campaign pushed Asian stocks to their best day in 15
months.
"We have digested the drop in oil, we have gotten past the
Fed, and now we will see what we will do for the rest of the
year," said Peter Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer at
OakBrook Investments LLC in Lisle, Illinois.
Brent oil prices also rose back above $60 a barrel,
recovering from near a 5-1/2-year low as investors squared books
ahead of the year-end break after a six-month slide.
That helped the equally hard-hit Russian rouble claw
back another 5 percent of the roughly 58 percent it lost between
the end of June and Monday.
"I think Russia still bears watching over Christmas because
oil has not bottomed out. A dip in Brent prices below $60 means
that financial stability and economic stability is still at
risk," said Phyllis Papadavid, currency strategist with BNP
Paribas in London.
At one stage this week the rouble was down about 20 percent
against the dollar despite a massive hike in Russian interest
rates, putting at risk the stability on which President Vladimir
Putin has built his popularity.
In Europe, worries emerged that the European Central Bank's
money-printing plans could come with a number of restrictive
strings attached.
Officials speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity said
the ECB may require countries such as Greece or Portugal to set
aside extra money or provisions to cover potential losses from
any bond-buying it embarks on next year.
Wall Street was expecting some volatility during "quadruple
witching," the expiration of stock options, index options, index
futures and single-stock futures. The Dow Jones industrial
average was up 20.67 points, or 0.12 percent, at
17,798.82. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 5.42
points, or 0.26 percent, at 2,066.65. The Nasdaq Composite Index
was up 10.28 points, or 0.22 percent, at 4,758.67.
Markets spent two days celebrating the Fed's pledge to be
patient in raising rates, with the S&P 500 notching the biggest
daily gain since January 2013 and a 4.5 percent jump in two
sessions.
In the currency market, the euro fell toward recent
28-month lows against the dollar, and the yen was also
weaker at 119.26, with the prospect of ECB bond buying driving
the former and Japan's ongoing stimulus the latter.
Yields on U.S. 10-year bonds fell slightly to
2.19 percent in U.S. trading. At one point during this week the
10-year was at 2 percent.
(Additional reporting by Marius Zaharia and Jamie McGeever in
London and Chuck Mikolajczak in New York; Editing by Hugh
Lawson, Crispian Balmer and Dan Grebler)