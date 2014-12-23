GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares gain on strong U.S. GDP data, oil steadies

* U.S. Q3 GDP revised up to 5 pct annual pace
* Dow, S&P 500 hit records, dollar gains
* European shares gain on U.S., Spain, Portugal data
* Brent crude oil steadies above $60 a barrel
* Drop in Chinese shares drags
(Updates to open of U.S. markets, changes dateline; previous
LONDON)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Dec 23 U.S. and European shares rose
on Tuesday, with the Dow industrials topping 18,000 for the
first time after an unexpectedly strong report on U.S. economic
growth supported risk appetite and eased concerns about falling
oil prices.
Both the Dow and the S&P 500 hit intraday record highs after
the Commerce Department said the final estimate of U.S. gross
domestic product for the third quarter was revised up to a 5
percent annual pace, its quickest in 11 years, from 3.9 percent
reported last month. Stronger consumer and business spending
fueled the surge.
The data reassured investors that the U.S. economic
expansion could buoy the global economy and that declines in oil
prices, which have recently hit 5-1/2-year lows, were a boon for
consumers. Brent crude oil steadied above $60 a barrel after the
data.
The gains in U.S. shares pushed the Dow over 18,000 for the
first time in its history, with the index reaching a high of
18,051.14.
"This number makes anybody who is short the market worry,"
said Michael Jones, chief investment officer at RiverFront
Investment Group in Richmond, Virginia. "The U.S. is the engine
that can pull the global economy."
Other data showed U.S. consumer sentiment jumped in December
to its highest level in nearly eight years on cheaper gasoline
and better job and wage prospects.
The data strengthened the U.S. dollar, which hit its highest
level against a basket of major currencies in over 8 years,
while the euro plumbed 28-month lows against the greenback.
The U.S. data combined with positive economic news from
Spain and Portugal to push European equities higher. A fall in
Greek stocks limited gains in European stocks, however, on the
prospect of early elections that could put Greece's rescue
package at risk.
The gains in U.S. and European shares were offset by weak
sentiment in China, which halted a four-day rally in emerging
market shares and resulted in a measure of worldwide equity
indexes trading slightly lower.
MSCI's all-country world index was last down
0.2 percent at 419.97, while Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300
index was last up 0.5 percent at 1,373.78.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 82.72 points,
or 0.46 percent, at 18,042.16. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 4.40 points, or 0.21 percent, at 2,082.94. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was down 10.28 points, or 0.22
percent, at 4,771.14.
U.S. safe-haven Treasury yields, which move inversely to
prices, edged higher following the U.S. data. Benchmark 10-year
Treasury yields were last at 2.20 percent, from a yield of 2.16
percent late Monday.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback versus a
basket of six currencies, was last up .32 percent at 90.065.
Brent crude was last up 60 cents at $60.71 a barrel.
U.S. crude was up 96 cents, at $56.22 per barrel.
Spot gold prices rebounded and were last up $4 to
$1,178.66 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak in New York and
Sudip Kar-Gupta and Christopher Johnson in London; Editing by
Dan Grebler)