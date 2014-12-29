GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise despite Greece; oil up on Libya

* Greek shares drop as much as 11 pct after Greek vote fails
* Euro up but not far from 28-month lows
* Oil rebounds on renewed tensions in Libya
* S&P 500 touches yet another record high
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Dec 29 Shares fell in Europe and Greek
debt yields rose on Monday after the parliament in Athens
rejected the government's presidential candidate, setting the
stage for an election that anti-bailout party Syriza could win.
Crude oil prices rose were boosted by concerns about
disruption to output from Libya, though they remained near
recent lows. U.S. stocks edged higher.
Greece's Syriza party wants to wipe out a big part of the
country's debt and cancel the terms of a bailout from the
European Union and International Monetary Fund that Athens needs
in order to pay its bills.
Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras failed to get enough
support for his nominee and will call a national election for
Jan. 25. Stocks in Athens plunged as much as 11.3 percent
and yields on 10-year government bonds spiked to
their highest since September 2013.
On Wall Street, however, the S&P 500 touched yet another
intraday record high, boosted by gains in energy, consumer and
bank stocks.
"Greece is always worth paying attention to, but it's a
hiccup," said Mark Martiak, senior wealth strategist at Premier
Wealth/First Allied Securities in New York. "I don't see it as
anything that makes a difference in the overall market."
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 8.86 points,
or 0.05 percent, at 18,062.57. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 4.35 points, or 0.21 percent, at 2,093.12. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 6.39 points, or 0.13
percent, at 4,813.25.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index slipped 0.1
percent and an MSCI gauge of major equity markets
edged up 0.2 percent.
Following two days of declines, oil prices
rose after Libyan officials said a fire caused by fighting at a
main export terminal destroyed 800,000 barrels of crude, more
than two days of output.
Brent crude was up 16 cents at $59.61 per barrel
after hitting a high of $60.43. U.S. crude added 20 cents to
$54.93 a barrel.
Hurt in part by the sharp decline in crude prices in the
past six months, Russia's economy shrank sharply in November and
the rouble resumed its slide. Western sanctions combined with
lower oil to inflict the first contraction in Russian GDP since
the global financial crisis.
The rouble fell 5.8 percent versus the greenback,
near 57 per dollar.
The implications of the slide in oil on many of the larger
producers that depend on crude revenues are a headwind for
financial markets as the year end approaches.
U.S. Treasuries prices rose on safety buying after the Greek
parliament vote, though trading was light as many investors are
away the week between the Christmas and New Year's holidays. The
benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up 14/32,
its yield at 2.1986 percent.
The euro advanced slightly against the U.S. dollar despite
the Greek concern, up 0.1 percent at $1.2187. It was not
far from last week's $1.2164, which was the lowest going back to
early August 2012.
The dollar strengthened marginally against the yen at
120.64 but lacked momentum to challenge a 7-1/2 year high of
121.84 hit earlier this month.
(Additional reporting by Ryan Vlastelica and Karen Brettell;
Editing by Dan Grebler)