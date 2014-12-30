版本:
REFILE-GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares fall in thinly traded markets; safe-havens up

(Refiles to fix GLOBAL MARKETS tag in headline)
    * Stocks down in Europe, Wall Street; euro near 2-1/2 year
low
    * Oil near recent lows, copper ticks up
    * Yen rallies, Nikkei drops
    * Greek bond yields steady after angst over early poll

    By Rodrigo Campos
    NEW YORK, Dec 30 A wave of risk aversion swept
through global markets on Tuesday,  magnifying moves as
light-volume end-of-year trades focused on worries about
Greece's future in the euro zone, pushing shares lower and
lifting the safe-haven yen, silver and gold.
    Oil prices hit new 5-1/2 year lows , while
copper rose for the first session in five after hitting its
lowest in 4-1/2 years on Monday. 
    Wall Street, where the S&P 500 notched its latest
record high on Monday, was lower. The benchmark index is on
track to close its third-straight year of double-digit positive
returns.
    "I still like equities, but we're at a point where
valuations are no longer really cheap," said James Liu, global
market strategist for JPMorgan Funds in Chicago. "I don't see
much that looks inexpensive, but with the volume so low, it's
hard to know how much we should read into specific moves."
    The Dow Jones industrial average was down 57.92
points, or 0.32 percent, at 17,980.31. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 6.75 points, or 0.32 percent, at 2,083.82.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 17.01 points, or
0.35 percent, at 4,789.91. 
    An MSCI gauge of stocks in major markets 
fell 0.5 percent, weighed down by a 1.6 percent drop in Tokyo's
Nikkei for its final session of 2014. European shares
 fell 1 percent.
    The thinly traded market, particularly in Europe, triggered
a "magnified reaction to headlines from Greece" according to
Scott Clemons, chief investment strategist at Brown Brothers
Harriman Private Banking in New York.
    But Greece's bond yields, a proxy of the
government's borrowing costs, steadied as investors took a
relatively sanguine view of snap elections that are likely to
empower a party seeking to flout international bailout terms.
 
    The left-wing Syriza party, which opposes the European
Union/International Monetary Fund bailout, has said it wants to
abandon many of the drastic spending cuts that are central to
Greece's economic comeback. 
    The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
9/32, the yield at 2.1739 percent
    The euro held just above a 2-1/2 year low at $1.2169
as more lackluster bank lending data and fresh evidence of
deflation taking hold in Spain and Italy bolstered the case for
further monetary easing from the European Central
Bank.  
    The yen gained about 1 percent against both the dollar
 and euro as investors sought the traditional
safety of the Japanese currency.
    
    Oil prices, another focus for world markets of late, pared
losses in volatile trading after earlier extending lows not seen
since May 2009. Brent was down 0.8 percent at $57.40
after having hit $56.74 earlier. U.S. crude edged down
0.2 percent to $53.51 a barrel.
    The American Petroleum Institute is scheduled to release its
inventory report later in the day ahead of U.S. Department of
Energy data on Wednesday.
     Tamas Varga, an analyst at PVM Oil Associates, saw no
let-up in the sell-off, saying the bears were in firm control of
the market. "The trend is still down and supports are expected
to be under pressure. It is not recommended to go against this
trend."
    Spot gold rose 2 percent while silver added 4
percent. Copper bounced from a 4-1/2 year low to gain 0.5
percent at $6,320.75 a ton.

 (Additional reporting by Ryan Vlastelica and Sam Forgione;
Editing by Dan Grebler)
