GLOBAL MARKETS-Chinese stocks and dollar were stars, oil big loser in 2014

* China stock benchmark adds more than 50 pct
* U.S. dollar index posts best year since 1997
* Euro zone yields at historic lows as deflation looms
* Oil remains under pressure after halving in value
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Dec 31 China and the United States
headed the list of 2014 top-performing equity markets among
larger economies while crude oil prices closed in the red to cap
a massive yearly slump.
The U.S. dollar on Wednesday added slightly to gains that
have made it the year's star major currency.
On Wall Street, stocks fell on Wednesday but the S&P 500
closed 2014 near its record high. The index hit records in more
than 50 sessions throughout the year.
"Markets put in a solid year in spite of significant
headwinds that could have easily derailed a multi-year bull
market," said Peter Kenny, chief market strategist at Clearpool
Group in New York. "The most the bears got out of this year was
a 10 percent correction on an intraday basis, and the markets
stubbornly moved higher, and for good foundational reasons."
The S&P 500 ended its third straight year of double-digit
percentage gains. The benchmark added 11.4 percent this year.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 7.5 percent, and the
Nasdaq Composite gained 13.4 percent for the year.
On a total return basis, the S&P 500 gained 13.7 percent
this year.
On the day, the Dow fell 160 points, or 0.89 percent, to
17,823.07, the S&P 500 lost 21.45 points, or 1.03 percent, to
2,058.9 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 41.39 points, or 0.87
percent, to 4,736.05.
In Latin America, Argentina's benchmark stock index
added 59 percent in 2014 and Brazil's Bovespa shed
nearly 3 percent. Colombia's IGBC fell 11 percent and
Mexico's IPC was little changed, up less than 1 percent.
The stand-out equity performer among top economies this year
was China, where the CSI300 index ended 2014 with
gains of near 52 percent. The index added more than 25 percent
in December alone, its best month since April 2007, in part as
foreigners won wider access to Chinese stocks.
"China stocks have done really well this year and the dollar
move has also been very interesting," said Alvin Tan, an FX
strategist at Societe Generale in London. "It barely moved
against the other major currencies in the first (half) of the
year and all the big gains came in the second."
The dollar ended 2014 up 12.8 percent against a basket of
major currencies, its best performance since 1997. An
expected start to a Federal Reserve tightening cycle may
strengthen the dollar's appeal in the new year.
The euro, undermined by bets that the European Central Bank
will have to start buying government bonds to avert deflation,
was down 0.5 percent at $1.2098, having touched a
2-1/2-year low of $1.2095.
The Russian rouble was down 5 percent on the day as a
more than 76 percent plunge for the year marked its worst
performance since Russia defaulted in 1998.
The young bitcoin currency is closing the year
only slightly better than the rouble, falling 57 percent at
about $318. It peaked at $995 last January.
U.S. government debt that matures in 20 years and beyond
booked a 27 percent return, according to Barclays. That would be
its biggest annual gain since 2011, when it generated a 33
percent return.
On its last session of the year, the benchmark 10-year U.S.
Treasury note was up 6/32, the yield at 2.1703
percent.
Crude oil prices , already down by half from
this year's peak, slumped again on Wednesday. Brent fell as much
as 3.7 percent to trade below $56 a barrel and U.S. crude was
down 3 percent at its session low. Weak Chinese manufacturing
data and demand concerns weighed on prices.
Brent was last down 0.6 percent at $57.55 a barrel and WTI
fell 0.6 percent to $53.80 a barrel. For the year Brent is down
48 percent and WTI is down 46 percent.
Copper, of which China is the biggest consumer,
looked set to post its biggest annual decline in three years at
14.4 percent, while traditional safe-haven gold was to
close the year just shy of 2 percent lower. Silver fell
19.4 percent in 2014 after a more than 35 percent drop in
2013.
