GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall, bonds rise on oil, euro zone worries

By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Jan 6 Stock prices fell on global
markets on Tuesday, stuck in a dismal start to 2015 as tumbling
oil prices and Greece's possible exit from the euro zone struck
a note of fear and drove investors to safe-haven assets,
including gold, the yen and low-risk government bonds.
A decline in Brent crude futures to a near 5-1/2-year low of
$51 a barrel extended the oil market rout that began in
mid-2014. The latest fall intensified concerns about how the
dramatic price drop, due to sluggish global growth and a supply
glut, will hurt earnings of oil companies and exacerbate
disinflationary pressure worldwide.
With little sign where the oil price drop will stop, some
analysts cautioned whether such a move might ripple across the
vast derivatives market.
"You have a cross current here where it looks like a
commodity bubble has totally burst," said Paul Mendelsohn, chief
investment strategist at Windham Financial Services in
Charlotte, Vermont. "And now I think people are beginning to
wonder, out of the $200 trillion worth of derivatives out there,
how much of it is commodity related, and who owns it?"
The Greek anti-bailout party Syriza held a slim lead in
polls before the Jan. 25 national election, which rekindled
speculation whether the euro zone might let Greece leave the
economic bloc rather than renegotiate its international bailout.
Data on Tuesday showed euro zone manufacturers registered
almost no growth in the fourth quarter, putting pressure on the
European Central Bank to take bold steps to keep the region from
slipping into recession.
Disappointing data on the U.S. services sector and factory
orders also took a toll on markets on Tuesday.
The three major U.S. stock indexes fell for a fifth straight
session, though they finished well above their session lows. For
the Standard & Poor's 500, it was the longest such losing streak
since late 2013.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed down 131.43
points, or 0.75 percent, to 17,370.22, the S&P 500 ended
down 18.12 points, or 0.9 percent, to 2,002.46, and the Nasdaq
Composite finished down 59.84 points, or 1.29 percent,
to 4,592.74.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
finished down 0.7 percent at 1,323.47.
Japanese shares posted their worst one-day drop in 10
months, closing down 3 percent overnight.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks
shares in 45 nations, fell 1.04 percent, to 403.80.
Investors poured more money into top-rated government debt,
driving average yields on German, U.S.
and Japanese 10-year debt to less than 1 percent for
the first time.
Ten-year Bund yields fell to a record low of 0.442 percent.
The 10-year Treasuries yield fell below 2 percent for the first
time since mid-October, last trading at 1.96 percent.
The dollar slipped 0.8 percent against the yen, at 118.67
yen, retreating further from a seven-year peak of 121.86
yen set last month. The euro shed more than 1 percent against
the yen, to 141.23 yen, after hitting a two-month low
at 140.91.
Gold hit a three-week high and last traded up 1.2 percent,
to $1,218.30 an ounce.
In the oil market, Brent crude settled down $2.01,
or 3.78 percent, at $51.10 a barrel. U.S. crude settled
down $2.11 or 4.22 percent, at $47.93 per barrel.
