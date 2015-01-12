GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall as oil continues slide

* Oil starts new week with more losses, gold bounces

* Dollar recovers in Europe after falling on weak U.S. wages

* Stocks lower after last week's sharp swings (Updates to midday U.S. trading)

By Ryan Vlastelica

NEW YORK, Jan 12 Stock markets around the world mostly fell on Monday as oil prices showed no sign of escaping their downward spiral, prompting further losses in the beleaguered energy sector.

Losses were broad in the U.S. equity market, with eight of the 10 primary S&P 500 sectors down. Energy was by far the weakest group, off 2.3 percent, with the sector down more than 25 percent from a high reached in July.

U.S. crude futures slumped 4.2 percent to $46.32, the lowest level since 2009, while Brent crude lost 5.25 percent as Goldman Sachs slashed its short-term price forecasts and Gulf producers showed no signs of curbing output.

Wall Street opened with slight gains, suggesting a rebound from a two-week decline that took the S&P 500 back into negative territory for the year. But the weight of the energy drag overtook any optimism about the upcoming earnings season.

"Since the beginning of the precipitous sell-off in the commodity price, we have seen very few days where you would have a 3 percent move in crude and see stock prices hold onto gains," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities in New York.

"Investors have a lot of other things to think about... but in reality, we are either going to focus on energy prices or earnings will kick in and they will shift their focus to fundamentals."

S&P 500 earnings are seen rising 4 percent in the fourth quarter, according to Thomson Reuters data, sharply under the 11.1 percent growth rate forecast on Oct. 1. Energy profits are seen dropping by more than 20 percent.

While few companies have reported thus far, Tiffany & Co cut its full-year forecast after holiday sales fell from the prior year. The stock plunged 12 percent.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 89.71 points, or 0.51 percent, at 17,647.66. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 15.28 points, or 0.75 percent, at 2,029.53. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 37.40 points, or 0.80 percent, at 4,666.67.

The MSCI International ACWI Price Index fell 0.4 percent. European shares were volatile, moving between losses of 0.4 percent and gains of 1.1 percent. They last traded up 0.6 percent.

The U.S. dollar index rose 0.1 percent against a basket of currencies, while the euro was little changed at $1.1838. The yen rose 0.1 percent against the dollar.

Gold prices rose 0.3 percent while silver dipped 0.3 percent. Copper lost 1.2 percent in its fourth straight daily decline.

In the bond market, the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note traded up 9/32 in price to yield 1.9362 percent. Spanish and Italian 10-year yields slipped after Italy's central bank chief said on Sunday the risk of deflation in the euro zone should not be underestimated. He said the best way to tackle the problem was to buy government bonds. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Dan Grebler)