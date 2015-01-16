GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rebound on U.S. data, euro slides further

(New throughout, updates prices and market activity, adds oil settlement prices)

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Jan 16 Stocks on Wall Street rebounded on Friday on renewed signs of solid growth and as U.S. consumer sentiment hit an 11-year high, while the euro slid further against the dollar a day after Switzerland moved to ditch its currency cap.

Crude prices rallied on the sentiment report and after the International Energy Agency said lower prices had begun to curb production in some areas, including North America. The IEA said prices might still fall further, but "signs are mounting that the tide will turn."

U.S. gasoline prices fell again in December, and consumer prices posted their biggest decline in six years, while a gauge of underlying inflation was flat. The data could make the Federal Reserve more cautious about raising interest rates.

Global equity markets rebounded. U.S. stocks rose after five straight sessions of losses. European shares rose on growing expectations of a stimulus plan from the European Central Bank, seen as positive for stocks.

The University of Michigan said U.S. consumer sentiment hit an 11-year high in January on employment and income gains, with spending power boosted by sliding gasoline prices.

The sentiment report countered fears among some investors that tumbling oil prices would curb economic growth, said Phil Orlando, chief equity strategist at Federated Investors in New York. He said lower energy prices will boost discretionary spending, and added that disappointing retail sales reported earlier in the week were skewered due to seasonal adjustments and because online sales and gift cards were not included.

"The psychology of the market has been horribly negative for the last couple of weeks," said Orlando. "What turned the market around today was plain and simple: the Michigan number was outstanding."

The day after the euro lost Swiss support, the single currency slid to $1.1461, its weakest since November 2003. It last traded at $1.1541, down 0.75 percent. Against the yen, the dollar was up 1.17 percent at 117.52 yen.

On equity markets, MSCI's all-country world index gained 0.39 percent. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading regional companies closed up 0.99 percent at 1,407.17 points.

Swiss stocks sank again on concerns a stronger Swiss franc will prompt profit warnings from Swiss multinationals that depend on exports. The Swiss blue-chip index SMI closed down 6 percent.

Morgan Stanley estimated that 85 percent of Swiss company sales come from abroad and many large-cap names generate up to 95 percent of their revenue from outside the country.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 81.88 points, or 0.47 percent, to 17,402.59. The S&P 500 gained 14.2 points, or 0.71 percent, to 2,006.87 and the Nasdaq Composite added 33.64 points, or 0.74 percent, to 4,604.46.

U.S. Treasuries prices fell after the reports of strong consumer sentiment and tame inflation sparked profit-taking on recent gains.

10-year U.S. Treasuries fell 14/32 in price, pushing the yield up to 1.824 percent. [US/}

