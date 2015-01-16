GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally on U.S. data, euro slides further

(Adds close of U.S. markets, comment)
* Euro slips to 11-year low vs dollar, Swiss stocks tank
* Wall Street rebounds on strong U.S. consumer sentiment
* Oil prices surge on forecast energy sell-off to end soon
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Jan 16 Wall Street stocks rebounded on
Friday on signs the U.S. economy was on track for solid growth
with consumer sentiment hitting an 11-year high, while the euro
slid further against the dollar a day after Switzerland ditched
its currency cap.
Crude prices rallied on the U.S. sentiment report and after
the International Energy Agency said lower prices had begun to
curb production in some areas, including North America. The IEA
said prices might fall further, but "signs are mounting that the
tide will turn."
U.S. gasoline prices fell again in December, leading
consumer prices to post their biggest decline in six years,
while a gauge of underlying inflation was flat. The data could
make the Federal Reserve cautious about raising interest rates.
Global equity markets rebounded, with U.S. stocks capping
five straight sessions of losses. European shares rose on
growing expectations of economic stimulus from the European
Central Bank.
Wall Street surged at the close. Major U.S. indexes rose
more than 1 percent in what Ken Polcari, director of the NYSE
floor division of O'Neil Securities in New York, said had the
makings of a relief rally.
"The market has been under complete duress for five or six
days, the tone has been very ugly. Today it seems most things
have calmed down, so buyers have started to step back in," he
said.
The University of Michigan said U.S. consumer sentiment rose
in January on employment and income gains, with spending power
boosted by sliding gasoline prices.
The "outstanding" report countered fears that tumbling oil
prices would curb growth, said Phil Orlando, chief equity
strategist at Federated Investors in New York. He said cheaper
energy will boost discretionary spending, and added that a
disappointing retail sales report this week excluded online
sales and gift cards and was skewered by seasonal factors.
"The psychology of the market has been horribly negative for
the last couple of weeks," said Orlando. "What turned the market
around today was plain and simple: the Michigan number was
outstanding."
The day after the euro lost Swiss support, the single
currency slid to $1.1461, its weakest since November
2003. It last traded at $1.1567, down 0.52 percent. Against the
yen, the dollar was up 1.23 percent at 117.59 yen.
On equity markets, MSCI's all-country world index
gained 0.76 percent. The pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading regional companies
closed up 0.99 percent at 1,407.17 points.
Swiss stocks sank again on concerns a stronger franc will
hurt Swiss multinationals that depend on exports. The Swiss
blue-chip index SMI closed down 6 percent.
Morgan Stanley estimated that 85 percent of Swiss company
sales come from abroad.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 190.86
points, or 1.1 percent, at 17,511.57. The S&P 500 rose
26.75 points, or 1.34 percent, to 2,019.42 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 63.56 points, or 1.39 percent, to
4,634.38.
U.S. Treasuries prices fell after the strong consumer
sentiment and tame inflation reports sparked profit-taking on
recent gains.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell 15/32 in
price, pushing the yield up to 1.8257 percent.
Brent crude futures for March delivery rose $1.90 to
settle at $50.17 a barrel. U.S. crude settled up $2.44 at
$48.69 a barrel.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Alan Crosby, Meredith
Mazzilli and David Gregorio)