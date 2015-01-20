GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks up, dollar ahead 1 pct vs yen, as China's economy slows

(Adds European close, latest prices, background)
* Wall Street dips as healthcare shares fall
* China data, QE prospects lift European shares
* China slows less than expected, IMF cuts global outlook
* Dollar rises vs yen, gold ahead
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Jan 20 European and Asian equities
rose on Tuesday and the dollar climbed 1 percent against the
Japanese yen as diminishing global growth prospects bolstered
hopes for central bank stimulus, though U.S. stocks fell.
Crude oil prices fell after the International Monetary Fund
cut its 2015 global economic forecast on lower fuel demand and
key producer Iran hinted that prices could drop to $25 a barrel
without supportive OPEC action.
U.S. crude futures were last off 3 percent to $47.04
per barrel, keeping the commodity - which has fallen more than
55 percent since June - near its lowest level since 2009.
The greenback strengthened on the IMF forecasts, which
showed the United States on a faster growth trajectory than most
other major economies. The outlook came after China reported a
growth rate that showed the nation's economy was running at its
slowest pace in 24 years, though growth was better than many in
markets had feared.
China's economy grew 7.4 percent in 2014, just below the
official 7.5 percent target but above the 7.3 percent projected
by analysts.
The dollar climbed on Tuesday to a one-week high against the
yen, at 118.775 yen, as the Chinese data stirred
speculation among currency traders that Japan's central bankers
may ease policy and curb demand for the safe-haven Japanese
currency. The dollar was last at 118.70 yen.
The IMF cut its forecast for global growth in 2015 by
three-tenths of a percent to 3.5 percent and called on
governments and central banks to pursue accommodative monetary
policies and reforms.
"The upside to seeing less international growth is that it is
now very unlikely the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates
mid-year," said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset
Management in Chicago.
Expectations the European Central Bank would announce later
this week plans to inject more stimulus into the euro zone
economy helped lift European shares to a seven-year high and
buoyed investor appetite for risk. The pan-European FTSEurofirst
300 ended 0.9 percent higher.
Wall Street was led lower by consumer discretionary and
health care shares. The Dow Jones industrial average fell
0.6 percent to 17,406.83, while the S&P 500 was down 0.43
percent. Shares of Johnson & Johnson were down more than
3 percent after the company said the stronger dollar hurt
quarterly sales.
U.S. government bond prices rose. The benchmark 10-year note
was up 8/32 to yield 1.7780 percent. The 30-year
jumped 1 point and yielded 2.3940 percent.
Record low yields on German and other European sovereign
debt fed demand for U.S. Treasuries, which pay far higher
yields, even as the Federal Reserve is expected to increase
interest rates this year as the U.S. economy improves.
The worries about global economic growth helped lift gold
prices 1.5 percent to highs last seen in August. Spot gold
was last at $1,294.20 an ounce after touching a session
high of $1,297, according to Thomson Reuters data.
(Reporting by Michael Connor in New York; Editing by Leslie
Adler)