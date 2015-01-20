GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St, dollar up on possible central bank moves

* Wall Street rises for second straight session
* China data, QE prospects lift European shares
* China slows less than expected, IMF cuts global outlook
* Gold gains
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Jan 20 Equities rose worldwide on
Tuesday, with Wall Street reversing early losses and the dollar
rising 1 percent against the Japanese yen, as diminishing global
growth prospects bolstered hopes for central bank stimulus.
Crude oil prices fell nearly 2 percent after the
International Monetary Fund cut its 2015 global economic
forecast on lower fuel demand and key producer Iran hinted
prices could drop to $25 a barrel without support from the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.
U.S. crude futures closed off 85 cents at $47.99 per
barrel, keeping the commodity near its lowest level since 2009
after a fall of more than 55 percent since June.
The greenback strengthened on the IMF forecasts, which
showed the United States on a faster growth trajectory than most
other major economies. The outlook came after China reported its
slowest pace of growth in 24 years.
China's economy grew 7.4 percent in 2014, just below the
official 7.5 percent target, but above the 7.3 percent projected
by analysts.
The dollar rose on Tuesday to a one-week high against the
yen, at 118.87 yen, as the Chinese data stirred
speculation among currency traders that Japan's central bankers
might ease policy and curb demand for the safe-haven Japanese
currency. The dollar was last at 118.77 yen.
The IMF cut its forecast for global growth in 2015 to 3.5
percent from 3.8 percent, and called on governments and central
banks to pursue accommodative monetary policies and reforms.
Expectations the European Central Bank would announce plans
later this week to inject more stimulus into the euro zone
economy helped lift European shares to a seven-year high, and
buoyed investor appetite for risk. The pan-European FTSEurofirst
300 ended 0.9 percent higher.
"It looks like the Fed is super happy to pass that torch to
the next central bank, and that would be the ECB as our
contestant today," said Kim Forrest, senior equity research
analyst, Fort Pitt Capital Group in Pittsburgh.
Wall Street also gained on hope central banks would move to
spur economic growth, after earlier being pulled lower by
consumer discretionary and healthcare shares.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 3.66 points, or
0.02 percent, to 17,515.23, the S&P 500 gained 3.13
points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,022.55 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 20.46 points, or 0.44 percent, to 4,654.85.
U.S. government bond prices rose, as investors took positions
for higher yields ahead of anticipated rate cuts outside the
United States. The benchmark 10-year note rose 3/32
to yield 1.8034 percent. The 30-year jumped 1-10/32
and yielded 2.3784 percent, near record lows set last week.
Record low yields on German and other European sovereign debt
fed demand for U.S. Treasuries, which pay far higher yields,
even as the Federal Reserve is expected to increase interest
rates this year as the U.S. economy improves.
The worries about global economic growth helped lift gold
prices 1.5 percent to highs last seen in August. Spot gold
was last at $1,292.50 an ounce after touching a session
high of $1,297, according to Thomson Reuters data.
(Reporting by Michael Connor in New York; Editing by Leslie
Adler, Meredith Mazzilli and Andre Grenon)