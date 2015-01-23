GLOBAL MARKETS-European stocks hit 7-year high on ECB easing, euro sinks

* Wall St stung by soft corporate earnings
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Jan 23 European stocks hit seven-year
highs on Friday, continuing a rally ignited by the European
Central Bank's plan for massive regional economic stimuli that
also knocked the euro to fresh 11-year lows.
Wall Street fell on soft corporate earnings news after the
S&P 500 had rallied 1.5 percent on Thursday's $1 trillion
bond-buying announcement from the European Central Bank.
The euro went into another nose-dive and crashed through
$1.13 and $1.12, hitting a low of $1.1115 in its biggest daily
fall in over three years. The euro did recover some and
was last off 1.25 percent at $1.1221.
The currency has lost more than 7 percent since the start of
the year and is on track for its biggest monthly fall since the
depths of the financial crisis in early 2009.
"We are in an avalanche of euro selling," said Boris
Schlossberg, managing director of currency strategy at BK Asset
Management in New York.
U.S. Treasury debt prices jumped as European yields touched
record lows and left America's higher interest rates still more
attractive to investors.
Oil prices were buoyed by hopes for a boost to global growth
from the ECB's move, though the death of Saudi Arabia's King
Abdullah added to uncertainty over the plans of the world's
biggest crude exporter.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
closed up 1.8 percent at 1,479.51 points, a seven-year high. The
index rose 5.1 percent this week, its strongest week since
December 2011.
U.S. stocks declined, partly on worries the surging dollar
will hurt U.S. corporate earnings. The Dow Jones industrial
average was last off 19.78 points, or 0.11 percent, to
17,794.2, the S&P 500 was down 0.75 points, or 0.04
percent, to 2,062.4, and the Nasdaq Composite had added
19.77 points, or 0.42 percent, to 4,770.17.
United Parcel Service Inc shares fell nearly 10
percent after the delivery giant gave a fourth-quarter earnings
outlook below expectations.
"Valuations in the U.S. market are only okay, and you have
to make sure you're factoring in the impact from currencies,
which will really be a headwind for multinationals," said David
Lafferty, chief market strategist of Natixis Global Asset
Management in Boston.
Long-dated bonds led a U.S. debt rally and the yield curve
flattened. Benchmark 10-year notes gained 22/32 in
price to yield 1.82 percent, far higher than comparable German
debt yields that fell to record lows of 0.312
percent on Friday.
Thirty-year bonds gained 1-21/32 in price to
yield 2.39 percent, down from 2.47 percent late on Thursday.
Brent crude oil rose. The death of Saudi Arabia's king added
to uncertainty in oil markets, although the new ruler indicated
immediately there would be no policy change. Brent rose
nearly 1 percent to $48.93.
(Reporting By Michael Connor in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)