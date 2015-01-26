GLOBAL-MARKETS-Euro recovers, global stocks up after Greek vote

* Syriza wins Greek election, promises to end austerity
* MSCI global share index up slightly
* European shares rise, euro rebounds
(Updates prices; adds details on ECB)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Jan 26 The euro rebounded from two
days of sharp losses on Monday, even as an anti-bailout party
was victorious in Greek elections, while global stock indexes
edged up on confidence in the European Central Banks's new
money-printing program.
The electoral results spurred concern over new instability
in the euro zone, even as the possibility of Greece leaving the
bloc was considered remote.
The MSCI's global share index was up 0.2
percent, while the S&P 500 was nearly flat. The main Athens
index fell and Greek bond yields rose.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 32.53 points,
or 0.18 percent, to 17,640.07, the S&P 500 gained 0.16
points, or 0.01 percent, to 2,051.98 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 3.73 points, or 0.08 percent, to 4,761.61.
Overseas, the Greek vote failed to derail an ECB-driven
share rally. An index of European shares ended up 0.6
percent.
The ECB announced a massive bond-buying plan last Thursday,
which is meant to buoy the flagging euro zone economy, where
inflation has turned negative.
Following the outcome of Sunday's vote, the euro hit its
lowest against the U.S. dollar since September 2003 at $1.1098
in Asian trading, according to the EBS trading platform
. In late-morning New York trading, the euro was up
0.64 percent to trade at $1.1278, just off its high for the day
of $1.1291.
"Everything that was priced in for euro negative has
happened. We are already at a stronger level for the dollar. I
don't see anything pushing the euro below $1.10 if the ECB and
the Greek election couldn't do it," said John Doyle, director of
markets at Washington, D.C.-based Tempus Inc.
Syriza's demands for a debt restructuring have raised the
prospect of a stand-off between Athens and other European
leaders that might lead to a "Grexit," although financial
markets were treating that as a marginal risk on Monday.
Syriza leader Alexis Tsipras promised Greeks on Sunday that
the five years of austerity imposed under bailout programs worth
240 billion euros from the European Union and the International
Monetary Fund were over. He later struck a deal
with the right-wing, anti-bailout Independent Greeks party to
form a government.
Greek markets were lower after the vote. Ten-year yields
rose 41 basis points to 9.18 percent, while the
main stock index fell 3.2 percent.
Unlike at the height of the euro zone's debt crisis in
2011-12, European banks have limited exposure to Greece, while
policymakers have put in place safety nets to deal with
contagion.
In the U.S. Treasuries market, long-dated U.S. Treasury debt
turned lower after investors spooked by Greece's newly elected
government drove up prices and briefly knocked yields on the
U.S. 30-year bond to new record lows. Thirty-year bonds
were last off 4/32 in price to yield 2.3993 percent
after touching a fresh record low in overseas trading of 2.336
percent
Crude oil prices were flat to slightly higher. Saudi
Arabia's new King, Salman, moved to assuage fears of any policy
change in the world's largest oil exporter.
March Brent crude was flat, while U.S. crude
was up 23 cents at $45.82.
(Additional reporting by Daniel Bases in New York; Marius
Zaharia, Atul Prakash, Blaise Robinson and Patrick Graham in
London; Editing by Catherine Evans, Ruth Pitchford, Dan Grebler
and Andre Grenon)