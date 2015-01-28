GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. bonds rally after Fed; stocks retreat

* U.S. stocks end lower after Fed statement
* Fed repeats to be "patient" in deciding when to raise
rates
* U.S. 30-year Treasury yield hits record low after Fed
* Dollar strengthens after Fed
* European stocks end lower on persistent Greek worries
(Updates with U.S. market closes)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Jan 28 U.S. bond prices rallied, with
the 30-year yield hitting a record low on Wednesday as investors
bet U.S. rate hikes were less likely to start soon after the
Federal Reserve said inflation was running below forecasts.
U.S. stocks, after spending most of the session higher,
reversed course and fell, with the S&P 500 ending more than 1
percent lower. The dollar strengthened.
Some stock investors saw Fed officials as more upbeat on the
U.S. economy, suggesting they will stick with their plan for
raising interest rates by mid-year.
Thirty-year bonds were last up 2-18/32 in price
to yield 2.29 percent after setting a record low of 2.273
percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Other maturities, including the 10-year, also
rose in the rally following the statement from the Fed, which
repeated it will remain "patient" in beginning to normalize
monetary policy. The statement concluded the Fed's first
policy-setting meeting of the year.
The Fed's mention of international developments was
"probably perceived as dovish" and caused the bond market to
rally, said Jim O'Sullivan, chief U.S. economist at High
Frequency Economics in Valhalla, New York.
"International developments will likely slow them down (more)
than speed them up. They introduce that as a risk. They upped
their view on growth to strong from solid. They went the other
way on inflation," he said.
The Fed said it would take "financial and international
developments" into account when determining when to raise rates.
In its last statement in December, the Fed had only noted
"financial developments."
The dollar was up broadly, with gains against the euro and
the Swiss franc, taking in stride the Fed's repeated message
that it will remain "patient" in deciding on rates.
The U.S. dollar index edged up to session highs after
the Fed's statement, gaining 0.66 percent on the day to 94.647.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average fell
195.84 points, or 1.13 percent, at 17,191.37. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index was down 27.39 points, or 1.35 percent,
at 2,002.16. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 43.50
points, or 0.93 percent, at 4,637.99.
MSCI's global share index was down 1
percent. An index of European shares ended down 0.1
percent, pressured by worries that Greece's new government is
heading for clashes with the rest of the euro zone over its
debts.
Energy shares led the way lower for U.S. stocks, with the
S&P 500 energy index falling 3.9 percent.
U.S. oil prices were near six-year lows after the government
reported record-high inventories in the United States, adding to
worries about a global oil glut.
U.S. crude's front-month contract settled down $1.78,
or almost 4 percent, at $44.45 a barrel. It sank to as low as
$44.08 before the close, marking a bottom since April 2009.
Brent fell $1.13 to settle at $48.47.
Gold prices extended losses after the Fed statement. Spot
gold was down 0.6 percent at $1,284.11 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Richard Leong and Michael Connor in
New York; Editing by James Dalgleish and Dan Grebler)