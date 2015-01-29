GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks ease on earnings outlook, Greece worries

* European shares knocked down as oil slide hits earnings
* Boeing, Apple leadd U.S. share rebound
* Greek worries push down German bond yields
* Strong U.S. labor data lifts Treasury yields
* U.S. crude weakens anew on inventory build at Cushing
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Jan 29 Global equity markets eased on
Thursday, knocked lower by concerns over Greece's new
anti-bailout government and a mixed earnings season so far,
while U.S. government bond yields rose on fresh signs of a
strong American labor market.
Major Wall Street indices reversed early losses to rally as
Boeing Co and Apple Inc extended gains fueled by
strong earnings reports earlier this week.
Earlier, though, weak results hit European shares, with
Royal Dutch Shell weighing on the market after it
missed earnings expectations. The oil major, which fell 4.3
percent, said it would cut spending by $15 billion over three
years due to slumping crude prices.
German bond yields initially fell as worries over Greece's
new anti-bailout government buoyed demand for top-rated assets,
but the yield on U.S. Treasuries rose after surprisingly strong
weekly data on American jobless claims bolstered optimism.
"You have two things going on in equity markets, and both
are negative right now. Greece is to some degree being
underestimated as a potential problem," said Dan Morris, global
investment strategist at asset manager TIAA-CREF.
"At the same time, generally speaking, you haven't had great
earnings numbers out of the U.S. Guidance is going down,
earnings estimates are coming down," Morris said.
Morris said calculated earnings growth for U.S. companies
after stripping out Apple's blowout numbers this week is about 2
percent, which isn't very good. The overall growth rate is 7
percent, but a huge chunk of that is Apple, he said.
MSCI's all-country world stock index, a
measure of stock performance in 45 countries, fell 0.62 percent.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
closed down 0.12 percent at 1,473.19 points.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average rose
135.27 points, or 0.79 percent, to 17,326.64. The S&P 500
gained 9.91 points, or 0.49 percent, to 2,012.07 and the
Nasdaq Composite added 18.44 points, or 0.4 percent, to
4,656.43.
The benchmark S&P 500 is trading just north of a critical
technical support level at 1,991, with the release Friday of
fourth-quarter U.S. gross domestic product an key indicator of
the market's direction, said Paul Mendelsohn, chief investment
strategist at Windham Financial Services in Charlotte, Vermont.
"We get a big number tomorrow, in terms of GDP. That's going
to make or break where this market is going," Mendelsohn said.
A Reuters poll shows expectations of 3.0 percent growth in
GDP.
Greece endured a fourth day of market jitters after Sunday's
election with its newly installed government at loggerheads with
international creditors as it begins to roll back austerity
measures imposed in its bailout deal.
Yields on German 10-year bund, the euro zone
benchmark, fell in early trade but closed slightly higher at
0.357 percent.
Yields on U.S. 10-year government bonds rose to
1.7478 percent, with the price falling 6/32.
The 10-year British gilt yield dropped below 1.4
percent for the first time, breaking a record that had held even
during the depths of the euro zone debt crisis in July 2012.
Gilt yields fell on the U.S. Federal Reserve's promise to be
patient before it raises interest rates and on uncertainty about
Greece's new government.
U.S. crude oil futures turned negative after a report from
oil services firm Genscape showed further inventory builds in
energy hub Cushing, Oklahoma.
U.S. crude fell 7 cents to $44.38 a barrel.
Brent steadied just above break-even, up 40 cents at
$48.87 a barrel.
Switzerland's franc again dominated trade on major currency
markets, weakening against the euro and dollar amid renewed
speculation of intervention by the Swiss National Bank, while
commodity-based currencies fell against the greenback.
The franc sank to 1.0430 francs per euro in morning trade in
Europe, by far its weakest since the SNB triggered
the most violent move in a major currency in four decades by
dumping its cap on the franc two weeks ago.
Against the dollar, the euro was last up 0.2 percent
at $1.1309. The dollar rose against the Japanese yen 0.76
percent to 118.42.
