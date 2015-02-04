GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar rebounds after slide, oil retreats

(Updates to midday trading)
* Dollar recovers after worst day in more than a year
* Oil retreats after four days of sharp gains
* Japanese equities rise on strong Mitsubishi results
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Feb 4 The U.S. dollar rebounded on
Wednesday from its worst day in more than a year, while a
retreat in oil prices pressured energy shares and put Wall
Street stocks in negative territory.
Encouraging economic data out of the United States and
Europe and optimism about Greece's debt negotiations spurred
U.S. bond yields higher for a second session, continuing a
market reversal from a stellar January.
U.S. crude futures, which rose almost 20 percent over
the previous four session, were down 4.7 percent on Wednesday.
Brent crude fell 3 percent to $56.16 per barrel. The S&P
Energy index fell 1 percent, by far the worst-performing
group among S&P sectors.
"Oil has been the big driver. We have seen oil moving
strongly since last Friday and certainly the energy sector was
leading the market higher," said Peter Jankovskis, co-chief
investment officer at OakBrook Investments LLC in Lisle,
Illinois.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 65.99 points,
or 0.37 percent, to 17,732.39, the S&P 500 gained 0.68
points, or 0.03 percent, to 2,050.71 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 6.28 points, or 0.13 percent, to 4,734.02.
Shares in Europe rose 0.5 percent, while the MSCI
International ACWI Price Index rose 0.3 percent.
In Japan, the Nikkei jumped 2 percent on strong results
from Mitsubishi, the U.S. shares of which rose 3.3
percent.
Shares in Shanghai had closed 0.9 percent lower
ahead of the announcement by China's central bank of a cut in
the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves. That was
the first industry-wide cut in more than 2-1/2 years, as the
central bank increased efforts to shore up flagging growth in
the world's second-largest economy.
A business survey showed the euro zone private sector grew
at its fastest pace in six months in January, while the
Institute for Supply Management said its gauge on U.S. services
sector unexpectedly ticked up.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 13/32 in price, the yield at 1.8274 percent.
The U.S. dollar index rose 0.4 percent following a
decline of about 1 percent on Tuesday, which was its biggest
one-day fall since October 2013. The euro fell 0.5
percent while the yen was up less than 0.1 percent
against the dollar.
"The dollar bid bias remains in place. If we continue to see
good jobs data as well as earnings improve in the United States
in the coming days, that could bring the shine back," said
Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC World Markets.
Among precious metals, gold rose 0.2 percent on the
day while silver was up 1 percent. Copper rose
0.4 percent, building on its surge of 3.5 percent on Tuesday, a
rally that was its biggest one-day move since May 2013.
