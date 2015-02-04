GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar rebounds after slide, oil retreats

(Updates to midday trading)

* Dollar recovers after worst day in more than a year

* Oil retreats after four days of sharp gains

* Japanese equities rise on strong Mitsubishi results

By Ryan Vlastelica

NEW YORK, Feb 4 The U.S. dollar rebounded on Wednesday from its worst day in more than a year, while a retreat in oil prices pressured energy shares and put Wall Street stocks in negative territory.

Encouraging economic data out of the United States and Europe and optimism about Greece's debt negotiations spurred U.S. bond yields higher for a second session, continuing a market reversal from a stellar January.

U.S. crude futures, which rose almost 20 percent over the previous four session, were down 4.7 percent on Wednesday. Brent crude fell 3 percent to $56.16 per barrel. The S&P Energy index fell 1 percent, by far the worst-performing group among S&P sectors.

"Oil has been the big driver. We have seen oil moving strongly since last Friday and certainly the energy sector was leading the market higher," said Peter Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer at OakBrook Investments LLC in Lisle, Illinois.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 65.99 points, or 0.37 percent, to 17,732.39, the S&P 500 gained 0.68 points, or 0.03 percent, to 2,050.71 and the Nasdaq Composite added 6.28 points, or 0.13 percent, to 4,734.02.

Shares in Europe rose 0.5 percent, while the MSCI International ACWI Price Index rose 0.3 percent. In Japan, the Nikkei jumped 2 percent on strong results from Mitsubishi, the U.S. shares of which rose 3.3 percent.

Shares in Shanghai had closed 0.9 percent lower ahead of the announcement by China's central bank of a cut in the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves. That was the first industry-wide cut in more than 2-1/2 years, as the central bank increased efforts to shore up flagging growth in the world's second-largest economy.

A business survey showed the euro zone private sector grew at its fastest pace in six months in January, while the Institute for Supply Management said its gauge on U.S. services sector unexpectedly ticked up.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was down 13/32 in price, the yield at 1.8274 percent.

The U.S. dollar index rose 0.4 percent following a decline of about 1 percent on Tuesday, which was its biggest one-day fall since October 2013. The euro fell 0.5 percent while the yen was up less than 0.1 percent against the dollar.

"The dollar bid bias remains in place. If we continue to see good jobs data as well as earnings improve in the United States in the coming days, that could bring the shine back," said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC World Markets.

Among precious metals, gold rose 0.2 percent on the day while silver was up 1 percent. Copper rose 0.4 percent, building on its surge of 3.5 percent on Tuesday, a rally that was its biggest one-day move since May 2013.

