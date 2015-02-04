CORRECTED-GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar rebounds after slide, oil slumps

(In penultimate paragraph, corrects to say that U.S. Labor
Department will release jobs report, not the Commerce
Department)
* Dollar recovers after worst day in more than a year
* Oil retreats after four days of sharp gains
* Japanese equities rise on strong Mitsubishi results
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Feb 4 The U.S. dollar rebounded on
Wednesday from its worst day in more than a year, while a
retreat in oil prices pressured energy shares and weighed on
Wall Street.
U.S. crude futures, which had risen almost 20 percent
over the previous four session, fell 7.9 percent. Brent crude
fell 5.4 percent to $54.76 per barrel. On Wall Street,
the S&P Energy index fell 1.6 percent, the
worst-performing group among S&P sectors.
"Oil has been the big driver. We have seen oil moving
strongly since last Friday and certainly the energy sector was
leading the market higher," said Peter Jankovskis, co-chief
investment officer at OakBrook Investments LLC in Lisle,
Illinois.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 6.62 points, or
0.04 percent, to 17,673.02, the S&P 500 lost 8.52 points,
or 0.42 percent, to 2,041.51, and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 11.04 points, or 0.23 percent, to 4,716.70.
A decline in biotechnology shares dragged on Nasdaq, led by
Gilead Sciences, whose shares slumped 8.2 percent a day
after the drugmaker reported steeper-than-expected discounts on
its hepatitis C drugs to health insurers and other group payers.
The Dow was supported by Walt Disney Co, which
jumped 7.6 percent a day after its results.
Shares in Europe rose 0.6 percent, while the MSCI
International ACWI Price Index was flat. In
Japan, the Nikkei jumped 2 percent on strong results
from Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Mitsubishi's U.S.
shares rose 3.2 percent.
Shares in Shanghai closed 0.9 percent lower ahead of
the announcement by China's central bank of a cut in the amount
of cash that banks must hold as reserves. That was the first
industry-wide cut in more than 2-1/2 years, as the central bank
increased efforts to shore up flagging growth in the world's
second-largest economy.
A business survey showed the euro zone private sector grew
at its fastest pace in six months in January, while the
Institute for Supply Management said its gauge on U.S. services
sector unexpectedly ticked up.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose
3/32 in price, putting the yield at 1.7675 percent.
The U.S. dollar index rose 0.6 percent following a
decline of about 1 percent on Tuesday, which was its biggest
one-day fall since October 2013. The euro fell 0.8
percent, adding to losses after the European Central Bank said
it would reimpose minimum credit rating requirements on Greek
debt for repurchase financing.
The yen rose 0.3 percent against the dollar.
"The dollar bid bias remains in place. If we continue to see
good jobs data as well as earnings improve in the United States
in the coming days, that could bring the shine back," said
Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC World Markets.
The U.S. Labor Department is due to release its jobs report
for January on Friday.
Among precious metals, gold rose 0.3 percent while
silver was up 0.1 percent. Copper rose 0.3
percent, after surging 3.5 percent on Tuesday in the biggest
one-day move since May 2013.
