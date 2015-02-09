GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares slip on China growth fears, Greece tensions

* Chinese trade data weaker-than-expected
* Greek Prime Minister rules out bailout extension
* Violence in Eastern Ukraine weighs on European shares
* Oil rises on OPEC forecast of greater demand, less supply
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Stock indexes worldwide slipped
on Monday after weaker-than-expected Chinese trade data and on
uncertainty about Greece's position in the eurozone, while oil
prices rose after an optimistic demand forecast from OPEC.
Wall Street stocks dipped, while European shares were last
down 0.5 percent after data on Sunday showed China's exports
fell 3.3 percent from a year ago while imports tumbled 19.9
percent, raising concerns about the world's second-largest
economy.
Also on Sunday, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras ruled
out extending the country's bailout and said he would reverse
some of the reforms imposed by its lenders, escalating tensions
between Greece and its European partners and raising fears of a
Greek exit from the euro zone.
Tensions rose further on Monday after European Commission
President Jean-Claude Juncker said Greeks should not expect the
euro zone to accept the latest terms proposed by Greece. Greek
banking shares tumbled.
"We are seeing heightened nervousness over the Greek
elections and the policies that could make or break its EU
membership," said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn
Capital LLC in Bernardsville, New Jersey.
"In addition, the Chinese economic data disappointed and
added to the economic global weakness we have been seeing."
Escalating violence in Eastern Ukraine also weighed on
shares. German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet U.S. President
Barack Obama later in the day to discuss the conflict in
Ukraine, where nine troops and seven civilians have been killed
in the past 24 hours alone.
Oil prices rose for a third straight session as OPEC
forecast greater demand for crude this year than previously
thought and projected less supply from countries outside the
group. Benchmark Brent oil futures revisited Friday's
one-week peak of $59.06.
The Japanese yen firmed against the U.S. dollar after two
straight days of losses, largely on the concerns over Greece's
status and the conflict in Ukraine.
The Dow Jones industrial average was last down 0.35
percent, at 17,761.06. The S&P 500 slipped 0.19 percent,
to 2,051.6. The Nasdaq Composite was down 0.28 percent,
at 4,731.33.
In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
regional shares 0.90 percent, to 1,477.41. MSCI's all-country
world stock index fell 0.28 percent, to 419.33.
Safe-haven U.S. Treasury yields edged lower. Yields on
benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes, which move inversely to
prices, were last at 1.92 percent, from 1.94 percent late
Friday.
Brent crude was last up 81 cents at $58.61 a barrel.
U.S. crude was last up $1.70 at $53.39 per barrel.
The dollar was last down 0.44 percent against the yen at
118.61 yen. The dollar index, which tracks the
greenback versus a basket of six currencies, was down 0.27
percent, at 94.445.
The weakness in European equities helped gold edge higher
and recover from a three-week low posted Friday after strong
U.S. payrolls data boosted the dollar. Spot gold prices
rose $7.33 or 0.59 percent, to $1,240.55 an
ounce.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Additional reporting by John Geddie
in London, Blaise Robinson in Paris, and Chuck Mikolajczak and
Gertude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York)