GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares mixed ahead of Greek debt meeting; oil slips

* U.S. shares pause before euro zone meetings on Greece
* European shares slip
* Oil slips; dollar firms
* U.S. bond yields edge higher
* Gold hits one-month low
LONDON)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Feb 11 U.S. stocks stalled their
advance and European shares stumbled on Wednesday ahead of a
showdown between Greece's finance minister and euro zone finance
ministers over the country's debt, while oil prices slipped for
a second day.
Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis and euro zone
finance ministers were scheduled to meet at 11:30 a.m. (1630
GMT) to continue negotiations over the nation's debt crisis. The
country's new leftist-led government has said it will end
cooperation with those overseeing the country's bailout program.
EU leaders are due to meet on the same issue on Thursday.
Unease over the situation led European stocks to turn lower
after gaining Tuesday, led by a 4 percent slump in Greek shares
. U.S. stocks were little
changed.
"It looks like we are kind of hanging in and waiting to see
if there are any fireworks," said Peter Jankovskis, co-chief
investment officer at OakBrook Investments LLC in Lisle,
Illinois.
Brent crude oil fell more than $2 towards $54 a barrel after
U.S. crude stockpiles hit record highs. U.S. commercial crude
oil stockpiles rose by 4.9 million barrels last week to 417.93
million barrels, the highest since records began in 1982, the
government-run Energy Information Administration reported on
Wednesday.
The data stoked concerns of oversupply. The latest two-day
dip in oil prices comes after prices, which had halved since
June, regained momentum and rallied more than 20 percent in the
last four weeks.
Brent crude was last down $1.59 at $54.84 a barrel.
U.S. crude was last down $1.19 at $48.83.
The Dow Jones industrial average was last down 0.2
percent, at 17,832.15. The S&P 500 was up 0.01 points, or
roughly flat, at 2,068.6 and the Nasdaq Composite was up
0.39 percent, at 4,806.51.
In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
regional shares was last down 0.37 percent at 1,482.89. MSCI's
all-country world stock index slipped 0.33
percent, to 419.76.
The U.S. dollar hit a five-week high against the Japanese
yen of 120.42 yen, bolstered by a slight rise in U.S.
Treasury yields.
"The story is still about U.S. yields and they have been
trending higher and that has been supportive of dollar/yen,"
said Vassili Serebriakov, currency strategist at BNP Paribas in
New York.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields were
last at 2.02 percent from 1.99 percent late Tuesday.
The conflict in Ukraine sent the Russian rouble
tumbling 2 percent against the U.S. dollar. The leaders of
France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine were due to attend a peace
summit on Wednesday in Belarus aimed at ending the fighting in
eastern Ukraine.
Gold fell to a one-month low as the dollar's rise against
the yen pushed spot prices through key support at $1,229 an
ounce. Spot gold prices were last down $10.27 at
$1,223.53.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Additional reporting by Marc Jones
in London and Chuck Mikolajczak and and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
in New York; Editing by James Dalgleish)