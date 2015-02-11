GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares hit by Greece, Ukraine uncertainty; oil drops

* U.S. shares mostly flat, European shares slide
* Euro zone, Ukraine talks hurt sentiment
* Oil slips on record-high U.S. crude stockpiles
* Gold hits one-month low
NEW YORK, Feb 11 An advance in U.S. stocks
halted and European shares slipped on Wednesday on investor
worries over the outcome of euro zone ministerial meetings about
Greece's debt crisis, while oil prices dropped for a second day
on more signs of oversupply.
Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis and euro zone
finance ministers continued negotiations after the country's new
leftist-led government warned it will end cooperation with
organizations overseeing the country's bailout program.
European Union leaders were due to meet on the same matter
on Thursday. The unease over Greece pulled European stocks
lower, with Greek shares slumping 4 percent.
"Europeans, regardless of the outcome of the negotiation,
are looking at some rather troubling developments," said John
Brynjolfsson, chief investment officer of hedge fund Armored
Wolf in Irvine, California. "There's a possibility that the
parties can't come to terms and you have a Grexit," referring to
a Greek exit from the euro zone.
Adding to the markets' uncertainty, the leaders of France,
Germany, Russia and Ukraine began peace talks in Belarus, while
in Ukraine, pro-Moscow separatists tightened pressure on Kiev by
launching some of the war's worst assaults.
Oil prices fell as much as 3 percent, with Brent crude
hitting a session low of $53.91 a barrel, after government data
showed U.S. commercial crude oil stockpiles rose almost five
million barrels last week to nearly 418 million barrels, the
highest since records began in 1982.
The data stoked concerns of oversupply. The latest two-day
fall in oil came after prices, down about 50 percent since June,
had rallied more than 20 percent in the last four weeks.
Brent crude settled down $1.77 at $54.66 a barrel.
U.S. crude settled off $1.18 at $48.84.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed down 6.62
points, or 0.04 percent, at 17,862.14, The S&P 500 closed
down 0.06 point at 2,068.53. The Nasdaq Composite
closed up 13.54 points, or 0.28 percent, to 4,801.18.
In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
regional shares ended 0.32 percent lower at 1,483.69. MSCI's
all-country world stock index fell 0.28 percent
to 419.95.
The U.S. dollar hit a five-week high against the Japanese
yen at 120.44 yen, bolstered by a rise in U.S. Treasury
yields. The euro fell to a seven-year low against the British
pound and slipped versus the dollar for a second straight
session on concerns about Greece.
"I think it's going to be down to watching the headlines
from the Eurogroup," said Vassili Serebriakov, currency
strategist at BNP Paribas in New York.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields were last
at 2 percent, up slightly from 1.99 percent late Tuesday.
Gold fell to a one-month low as the dollar's rise against
the yen pushed spot prices through key support at $1,229 an
ounce. U.S. gold for April delivery settled down 1
percent at $1,219.60 an ounce.
